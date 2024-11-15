One Killed, Two Injured In Russian Drone Attack On Odesa

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces have attacked Ukraine's southern city of Odesa with Shahed strike drones, killing a woman and damaging civilian infrastructure.

Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, announced this in a Telegram post , according to Ukrinform.

"Russian terrorists again carried out a massive drone attack on Odesa and the [Odesa] district. Civilian infrastructure was damaged. A woman was killed in a strike drone attack on Odesa," the post said.

At least two people were injured. The attack damaged residential buildings, a church, and cars. Fires broke out in some locations. The main heat supply pipeline was also damaged.

Kiper said that a boiler house in the city had been temporarily shut down.

All concerned emergency services are working to eliminate the consequences of the attack.