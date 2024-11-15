One Killed, Two Injured In Russian Drone Attack On Odesa
Date
11/15/2024 12:11:10 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces have attacked Ukraine's southern city of Odesa with Shahed strike drones, killing a woman and damaging civilian infrastructure.
Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, announced this in a Telegram post , according to Ukrinform.
"Russian terrorists again carried out a massive drone attack on Odesa and the [Odesa] district. Civilian infrastructure was damaged. A woman was killed in a strike drone attack on Odesa," the post said.
At least two people were injured. The attack damaged residential buildings, a church, and cars. Fires broke out in some locations. The main heat supply pipeline was also damaged.
Read also:
Another nighttime attack by Russian drones starts with Ukraine's south
Kiper said that a boiler house in the city had been temporarily shut down.
All concerned emergency services are working to eliminate the consequences of the attack.
MENAFN15112024000193011044ID1108889129
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.