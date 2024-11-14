Rockbreaks Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (TSX.V: BAY) (OTCQB: ATBHF) Advancing Projects For Critical And Precious Metals

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Aston Bay (TSX.V: BAY) (OTCQB: ATBHF) is a publicly traded mineral exploration company exploring for high-grade critical and precious metal deposits. The company is focused on becoming a leading player in precious metals as well as with metals connected to as they become increasingly important in today's world.“After thousands of years of use, copper continues to play a key role in the global and human development. That will become even more true as the energy transition away from fossil fuels and toward renewable energy gains steam,” reads a recent article with excerpts from a CNN report. The piece underscores rising demand for copper as“the commodity for the future and particularly for the future of electrification.”

Aston Bay“is aggressively advancing the high-grade Storm Copper Project in Nunavut, Canada, toward development with partner American West Metals. The company is free carried for all expenditures at the project until decision to mine. Aston Bay is looking to replicate the success of Storm with its Epworth Copper Project, also located in Nunavut, where surface samples have yielded up to 61% copper with 5600 g/t silver as well as cobalt, zinc, gold. The company is also exploring the high-grade (up to 62.51 g/t Au) Buckingham Gold Vein and critical metals prospects in central Virginia.”

About Aston Bay Holdings Ltd.

Aston Bay is a publicly traded mineral exploration company exploring for high-grade copper and gold deposits in Virginia, USA, and Nunavut, Canada. The company is currently exploring the Storm Project property and Cu-Ag-Zn-Co Epworth property in Nunavut, as well as the high-grade Buckingham Gold Vein and critical metals prospects in central Virginia. The company is also in advanced stages of negotiation on other lands with high-grade copper potential in North America. The company and its joint venture partners, American West Metals Limited and its wholly owned subsidiary, Tornado Metals Ltd. (collectively,“American West”), formed a 20/80 unincorporated joint venture in respect of the Storm Project property, which hosts the Storm Copper Project and the Seal Zinc Deposit. Under the unincorporated joint venture, Aston Bay shall have a free carried interest until American West has made a decision to mine upon completion of a bankable feasibility study, meaning American West will be solely responsible for funding the joint venture until such decision is made. After such decision is made, Aston Bay will be diluted in the event it does not elect to contribute its proportionate share and its interest in the Storm Project property will be converted into a 2% net smelter returns royalty if its interest is diluted to below 10%. Further details are available on the company's website at .

