The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Kathryn M. Pawlak, DDS, FICD As A Pinnacle Lifetime Member

BUFFALO, N.Y., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Kathryn M. Pawlak, DDS, FICD is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member for her contributions in Advancing Dentistry through Education and Compassionate Care.

Dr. Kathryn M. Pawlak is a renowned pediatric dentist dedicated to enhancing dental care and education. With a distinguished career spanning multiple regions including Buffalo, NY; Baltimore, MD; and the Greater New York area, Dr. Pawlak has made significant contributions to pediatric dentistry, through education, outreach, and direct patient care.

Her educational background includes a BS in Spanish with a minor in health professions from

Hobart and William Smith College. She earned her DDS from the University of Maryland, School of Dentistry, and completed a pediatric dental residency at the University of Buffalo. Dr. Pawlak is board certified by the American Board of Pediatric Dentistry. During her pediatric dental residency, she found a passion for compassionate care, particularly in collaboration with hematology and oncology teams to ensure comprehensive patient support.

Pawlak is affiliated with several prestigious organizations, including the International College of Dentists, the American Dental Educators Association, and the American Academy of Pediatric Dentists. She is also the founder of Planet Smilez, a non-profit organization dedicated to creating educational opportunities for students pursuing careers in dentistry. Her commitment to the field has been recognized with numerous awards, including the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry Resident Recognition Award and the Pugh Scholars Award for achieving a top 3% score on the pediatric board exam.

In addition to her clinical and educational roles, Dr. Pawlak serves as an Adjunct Assistant Professor at NYU College of Dentistry and is the President of Planet Smilez. Her contributions to the field have been honored by national organizations including the Hispanic Dental Association, American Dental Education Association and the Delta Dental Foundation. Dr. Pawlak's career is marked by her dual focus on patient-centered care and the education of future dental professionals through creation of pathways programs for youth from dental health professional shortage areas with her programs called the Discovering Dentistry Camp and Discovering Dentistry Symposium. As a member of the Dean's Faculty at the University of Maryland School of Dentistry, she works to advance oral health education of the community through outreach involving youth of the community and mentoring students.

Pawlak's future vision includes expanding the impact of Planet Smilez, advancing educational outreach. Her philosophy emphasizes connecting with the community and advancing the field of pediatric dentistry through education, mentorship, and outreach.

