Cevdet Yilmaz congratulates Romania on national day

(MENAFN) Turkish Vice Leader Cevdet Yilmaz congratulated Romania on its national day on Wednesday, stating that Ankara and Bucharest are strategic partners and associates with a mutual history and robust humanitarian as well as cultural relations.



Yilmaz expressed these statements at a reception welcomed by Romanian Ambassador to Ankara Stefan Alexandru Tinca at a regional hotel, further noting that there is a great wish on the two sides to deepen ties in several areas of shared interests, such as security, economy, as well as culture.



He stated that a very efficient year had passed regarding ties with Romania, recalling that he paid a trip to Romania in April ahead of the Turkey-Romania High Level Strategic Collaboration Council summit, in which he conducted efficient conferences with Romanian Premier Marcel Ciolacu and his reciprocal trip to Turkey in May.



The vice leader evoked that Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat was in Bucharest past week for the second Term Summit of the Turkey-Romania Economic and Trade Mutual Commission, where he was glad the shared protocol inked improved new collaborations chances, especially in the defense industry, energy, green transformation, as well as digital economy.

