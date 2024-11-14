Crucial State Battles

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)

Upcoming in Maharashtra and Jharkhand are crucial for the ruling BJP and the opposition parties, particularly for the Congress. After a surprise victory in Haryana, the BJP has got wind back in its sails. And the Congress, on the other hand, looks once again adrift after a reasonably good showing in the general elections. So, does the larger opposition. Maharashtra and Jharkhand, therefore, assume a critical significance for the future direction of the country – albeit, the BJP, despite some setback in the national polls is still way ahead in popularity over the opposition parties.

The polls in Maharashtra are drawing more media and political attention. The BJP is leaving no stone unturned to ensure a win for itself. So do the Congress, NCP and the Uddhav Thackeray led Shiv Sena. Prime minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other senior BJP leaders are addressing rallies in the two states and their speeches seem to be appealing to the people.

PM Modi's central role in the BJP's campaign, leveraging India's rising global status and emphasizing Hindu nationalist credentials, are expected to help the party over the finish line. Earlier in the national polls, voters prioritized local livelihood issues over the BJP's Hindutva agenda, which failed to resonate in areas with strong regional identities. The party's economic messaging, focused on India's growth as the world's fastest-growing major economy, fell flat against the backdrop of high inequality and youth unemployment. While the general election outcome was undoubtedly a setback for the brand Modi, the PM has since proved that it was premature to count him out. Haryana and even J&K poll results have brought the BJP back in the reckoning. The PM's ability to adapt and reinvent himself politically is well-documented, and the BJP remains a formidable force in Indian politics, even as it navigates coalition dynamics.

Should the BJP win one or both the states, it would once again make the BJP an all-encompassing party that it has been over the past decade, and the general elections would only appear a blip in its track record. But if the opposition triumphs in either or both the states, it would be back in the reckoning. A see-saw battle between political parties is good for a democracy. Going by the election campaigns of the BJP and the opposition, it could be anybody's game. In Maharashtra, the BJP is part of the ruling coalition and may be expected to face anti-incumbency. However, the saffron party has generally bucked the anti-incumbency trend and could be expected to repeat this in Maharashtra as it did earlier in Haryana. However, for now, we can only wait and watch.