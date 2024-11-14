War Update: 88 Clashes On Frontline, Most Intense Fighting On Kurakhove Axis

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On November 14, there have been 88 combat clashes on the frontline.

According to Ukrinform, this information was reported by the General Staff of the of Ukraine on , providing an operational update as of 16:00 on Thursday, November 14.

"The Defense Forces of Ukraine are taking necessary measures to prevent the enemy from advancing deeper into Ukrainian territory. By now, 88 combat engagements have taken place," the statement reads.

According to the General Staff, today, the settlements of Novenke, Novodmytrivka, and Buniakine in Sumy region, as well as Lohy in Chernihiv region, were affected by enemy artillery and mortar fire.

In the Kharkiv sector , there was one clash near the settlement of Hlyboke.

asto

In the Kupiansk sector , the Russian invaders attacked the Ukrainian Defense Forces ten times near Holubivka, Petropavlivka, Pishchane, Hlushkivka, Zelenyi Hai, Zahryzove, Kruhliakivka, Pershotravneve, and Lozova.

In the Lyman sector , the Russian forces launched seven attacks on the Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Katerynivka, Druzheliubivka, Nevske, Terny, and Torske. In the Serebriansky Forest area, the enemy conducted airstrikes using unguided rockets.

The invaders are trying to find weak spots in the Ukrainian defense near Verkhniokamianske in Siversk sector . Two clashes ended unsuccessfully for the enemy.

The settlement of Chasiv Yar in the Kramatorsk sector suffered an airstrike with a guided bomb.

In the Toretsk sector , the Ukrainian defenders repelled four assault actions by the enemy near Dyliivka, Toretsk, and Shcherbynivka.

'sofin

In the Pokrovsk sector , the Russian invaders made 14 attempts to dislodge the Ukrainian defenders from their positions near Promin, Lysivka, Sukhyi Yar, Pushkine, Zhovte, and Pustynka. The Ukrainian forces are holding back the pressure, having repelled eight attacks, with six more clashes ongoing.

In the Kurakhove sector , the enemy attacked 25 times towards the settlements of Berestky, Sontsivka, Illinka, Novoselydivka, Zoria, Dalnie, and Kostiantynivka. Eighteen attempts by the invaders to advance have already been repelled. Additionally, the enemy dropped four guided air bombs on the settlements of Romanivka and Dachne.

In the Vremivka sector , the enemy tried eight times to break through the Ukrainian defenses near Trudove, Yantarne, Rivnopil, and Novodarivka, and dropped 15 guided aerial bombs on Temyrivka, Sukhi Yaly, Velyka Novosilka, and Shevchenko.

In the Huliaipole sector , the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

'sinup by 1,

In the Orikhiv sector , the Russian forces assaulted the Ukrainian positions twice near Novodanylivka.

In the Prydniprovske sector , two enemy attacks were repelled by the Ukrainian defenders.

In other directions, no significant changes have been observed.

As reported by Ukrinform, there were 161 clashes on the frontline over the past day.