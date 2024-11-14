Polish, German, French, Italian Foreign Ministers Set To Meet In Warsaw
11/14/2024 7:14:54 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Foreign Ministers Radoslaw Sikorski of Poland, Annalena Baerbock of Germany, Jean-Noel Barrot of France and Antonio Tajani of Italy are scheduled to meet in Warsaw on Tuesday, November 19, and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha may also attend.
Polish Foreign Ministry spokesperson Pawel Wronski said this in a comment to an Ukrinform correspondent.
"Preparations are underway for such a meeting [...] involving the foreign ministers of these four countries - the Weimar Triangle plus Italy. The Ukrainian foreign minister may join, though this information is not yet accurate," Wronski said.
He added that organizational details are still being finalized, and the meeting's agenda is under development.
"The situation in Ukraine is expected to be one of the discussion topics," Wronski added.
Previously, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced plans to meet with leaders from France, the United Kingdom, and NATO Secretary General to discuss "new geopolitical realities" following the election of U.S. President Donald Trump.
