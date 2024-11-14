Zelensky Receives Update On Situation In Kupiansk Sector From Cinc Syrskyi

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has received a report from Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Oleksandr Syrskyi on the situation in the Kupiansk sector.

The head of state said this in his nightly address , Ukrinform reports.

"Today, Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi delivered a report. As always, this is how the day begins. Not only the Donetsk region, but also the Kupiansk direction," Zelensky said.

He noted that the Ukrainian warriors fighting there performed very effectively and thanked everyone for their resilience.

"Southern directions. The Kursk operation. I am proud of all our people, every unit holding their positions and giving Ukraine the opportunity to convince the world that people must prevail. This is exactly what Ukraine is fighting for," Zelensky added.

On November 13, beginning at 14:30, Russian forces attempted to break through Ukrainian defenses on the Kupiansk axis. Enemy assault groups launched four waves of attacks on Ukrainian positions, deploying around 15 pieces of military hardware, including tanks, armored combat vehicles and an UR-77 mine clearing vehicle. Some Russian soldiers reportedly wore uniforms resembling those of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Ukrainian forces successfully repelled all attacks, the Ukrainian Armed Forces said.