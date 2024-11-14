Zelensky To Present 10-Point Internal Resilience Plan Next Week

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky says next week the Plan of Ukraine's Internal Resilience will be presented, consisting of 10 points.

He said this in a address to the nation on Thursday night, Ukrinform reports.

"We continue to work on our internal Resilience Plan – everything needed to ensure Ukraine stands strong. Today, we covered several points, including cultural sovereignty, which encompasses Ukraine's cultural heritage, contemporary culture, and cultural diplomacy. The production of Ukrainian content and, to that end, fostering real and effective unity within Ukraine's cultural community," Zelensky said.

According to the president, this is an element of guaranteeing Ukraine's ties with the global world. "There are things that politics, public figures, and the media cannot convey to others, but emotions can – art can. Culture, in general, is a tool that works universally for humanity across different parts of the world. We must devote much more state attention to this, and we will," Zelensky emphasized.

He noted that today, the section of the Plan regarding security was worked out. " The Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Security Service of Ukraine have developed some good solutions. We will definitely implement everything," the head of state noted.

The points related to energy and weapons – their production and cooperation with partners – have already been addressed in detail.

"There are ten points in total, which will be presented next week, and for each point, together with Ukrainian civil society, together with everyone ready to contribute rational ideas, together with business, we will prepare a foundational, doctrinal document for Ukraine, for our resilience," the president stressed.

As reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky said one of the key elements of the internal plan for strengthening Ukraine is its economic component.

