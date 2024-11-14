U.S. Policy On Ukraine's Long-Range Strikes Inside Russia Sees No Changes - State Department

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The U.S. administration maintains its position regarding restrictions on Ukraine's use of long-range capabilities against targets deep inside Russia and pursues consultations with allies regarding the response to the involvement of North Korean in Russia's war against Ukraine.

This was stated by an assistant spokesman for the U.S. State Department, Vedant Patel, who spoke at a briefing in Washington, DC, on Thursday, Ukrinform's own correspondent reports.

"I just don't have any policy changes to share," the State Department spokesman noted in the context of a question about the possibility of allowing Ukraine to hit targets inside Russia using long-range capabilities provided by its Western partners.

He also told journalists that U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who on a visit to Brussels, continues to discuss with allies and partners the reaction to Russia's involvement of North Korean troops in the war against Ukraine. According to him, North Korea's involvement in Russia's war causes great concern not only in Europe, but also in the Indo-Pacific region.

Therefore, according to the State Department spokesman, the United States is also cooperating with Japan and South Korea on the issue.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, it was confirmed in Washington that the North Korean military is already engaged in hostilities against the Ukrainian forces in Russia's Kursk region.