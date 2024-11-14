Ukraine At OSCE: Putin's Demands Shrink Under Pressure So It Must Be Strengthened

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Kremlin dictator Vladimir is reducing his demands in the war against Ukraine under due pressure, therefore such pressure and the corresponding support for Ukraine must be increased.

This was stated by acting Permanent Representative of Ukraine to international organizations in Vienna Viktoria Kuvshynnykova, who spoke at the regular meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"It is true, that Putin's goals have not changed. He still wants to destroy Ukraine. But it is also true, that Putin calibrates his demands according to the resistance and unity he faces. In 2022, he bluntly demanded Ukraine's total subjugation and NATO to roll back to the borders of 1997. In 2024, Putin is already trying to camouflage his goals by demanding Ukraine's neutrality and five regions under his rule, as if we were living in the 18th century. And it is a clear indication, that in 2025 Putin can roll back his demands even further if enough pressure is put on him.," she said.

The Ukrainian diplomat pointed out that this is exactly what President Zelensky proposed in his Victory Plan. "Namely, it is a set of concrete steps, including long-range strikes and draining Russia's oil revenues, that will strengthen Ukraine militarily and diplomatically. This will pave the way for the implementation of Ukraine's Peace Formula and for a just end of the war. This is in the best interest of Europe. And of the Indo-Pacific region, as North Korea's growing involvement shows," added Kuvshynnykova.

Separately, the acting head of Ukraine's Mission to the OSCE pointed out that "de-Nazification", which the Kremlin exploits to justify its war against Ukraine, in reality implies the murder of entire Ukrainian families.

"In September we spoke about a family Russia killed in Lviv. Three girls – Yaryna, Daryna and Emiliya – perished together with their mother under the rubble of their house. Only their father survived. This week the tragedy has been repeated. This time in Kryviy Rih. 32-year-old Olena and her three kids – 10-year-old Kyrylo, 2-year-old Demyd, and 2-month-old Uliana – were buried under what was left of their apartment after the Russian hit. Their father is the only survivor,” Kuvshynnykova noted.

She added that on the day of the attack on Kryvyi Rih on November 11, Russia also killed five more residents of Mykolaiv, and airstrikes on Zaporizhzhia killed one person and injured 21 others, including children. "This is what denazification is. Killing family after family. This is what the Russian delegation means when it talks about denazification in its weekly statements," the Ukrainian diplomat emphasized.

In addition, she recalled that on November 7, Russia killed 10 civilians and wounded more than 40 people in Zaporizhzhia, including four children. On the same day, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin spoke at the Valdai discussion club, where he declared that "today Russia is fighting for its freedom, for its rights, for its sovereignty." "But how? By killing whole families? By executing POWs, with new cases this week? By trying to enslave a neighbouring participating State? This is pure terror, nothing else," Kuvshynnykova emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, 40 residential buildings were damaged in Kryvyi Rih on November 11 as a result of a Russian missile strike. Four people died – a woman and her three children.