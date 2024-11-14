Ukrainian Remote-Controlled Fire Module 'Pernach' Approved For Use In Armed Forces

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Defense has codified and approved the use of the domestically-produced remote-controlled module "Pernach" for deployment within the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

The ministry's press service said this in a statement , Ukrinform reports:

"The Ukrainian Defense Ministry has codified and approved the domestically-produced 'Pernach' remote-controlled module for use in Defense Forces units. The module is equipped with a 7.62 mm machine gun and features a control system unit complete with a battery and camera mounted on the 'Pernach' turret," the statement said.

The module is operated remotely, allowing the operator to control it from a safe location using a remote control and FPV (first-person view) goggles, which transmit real-time video from the camera.