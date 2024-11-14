Al-Arabi, Al-Qadisiya Beat Al-Nasr, Al-Qurain In Handball League
11/14/2024 7:10:34 PM
KUWAIT, Nov 14 (KUNA) -- Al-Arabi SC handball team defeated Al-Nasr 31-27, while Al-Qadisiya defeated Al-Qurain 27-25 on Thursday at the end of the seventh week of the first division (preliminary round) of the Kuwaiti League Championship (merger) for the season (2024-2025).
In first game, hosted at sheikh Saad Al-Abdullah Hall, Al-Arabi was able to maintain its position among the top teams by defeating (Al-Nasr) in an equal-level match whose first half ended in a draw (13-13).
Al-Arabi imposed control in the match's second half to achieve its sixth victory against one defeat this season.
The match between Al-Qadisiya and Al-Qurain was a thrilling display of handball prowess. The first half ended with a score of 17 - 14 in favor of the former.
In the second half, Al-Qurain made a valiant effort to return, but Al-Qadisiyah's unwavering lead throughout the match was a testament to their resilience and determination. The seventh week's matches witnessed Salmiya's victory over Al-Yarmouk (33 - 28) and Burqan's victory over Al-Sulaibikhat (28 - 22).
Al-Tadamon won [a tie on penalty kicks after a thrilling match that ended in a draw (29 - 29)] in its match with Al-Sahel.
The matches between (Kuwait) and (Kazma) continue to be postponed due to their participation in the [27th Asian Clubs Championship, a prestigious handball tournament], qualifying for the World Championship (Super Globe 2025), a major international handball event], in the Qatari capital, Doha. (end)
