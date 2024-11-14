Saudi Crown Prince, French Pres. Discuss Bilateral, Regional Issues

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Nov 14 (KUNA) -- Saudi and Prime Prince Mohammad bin Salman discussed with French President Emmanuel the latest developments of the situation in the Middle East and bilateral relations. In a phone conversation, initiated by President Macron on Thursday, both sides reviewed the efforts aiming to restore stability and security in the region, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported. They expressed desire to enhance cooperation in various fields. (end) ash

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.