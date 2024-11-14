AEP Leveraging Fuel Cell Technology To Power Data Center Growth

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

This customer-focused effort is the largest utility cell initiative in the country

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP ) is offering large customers a custom solution to support their growing needs with fuel cell technology. AEP has an agreement in place to secure up to 1 gigawatt (GW) of Bloom Energy solid oxide fuel cells for data centers and other large energy users who need to quickly power their operations while the grid is built out to accommodate demand. This is the largest utility fuel cell initiative in the nation.

AEP expects commercial load to grow an average of 20% annually over the next three years, driven by data center development. The company is in the process of finalizing the first customer project agreements. Discussions are taking place with several other customers about using this technology to provide additional power to their sites while AEP makes the needed grid investments for the long term. All costs for the fuel cell projects will be covered by the large customers under a special contract.

"The rapid increase in energy demand is a challenge that AEP is tackling by finding innovative solutions to meet the unique needs of our customers," said Bill Fehrman, AEP president and chief executive officer. "These fuel cells will help provide data centers and other large customers with the power they need to quickly expand in our regulated footprint as we continue to build infrastructure to deliver reliable energy for all our customers."

AEP has previous experience using Bloom Energy's fuel cell technology to power customers. Initially, the projects will rely on natural gas, however, the technology has the potential to use hydrogen as an alternative fuel.

These customer-sited resources will be required to meet the interconnection rules of the local operating company and will be designed to not send any energy back to the electric grid. AEP will work with regulators to secure the necessary approvals needed for these projects.

Our team at American Electric Power is committed to improving our customers' lives with reliable, affordable power. We are investing $54 billion from 2025 through 2029 to enhance service for customers and support the growing energy needs of our communities. Our nearly 16,000 employees operate and maintain the nation's largest electric transmission system with 40,000 line miles, along with more than 225,000 miles of distribution lines to deliver energy to 5.6 million customers in 11 states. AEP also is one of the nation's largest electricity producers with approximately 29,000 megawatts of diverse generating capacity. We are focused on safety and operational excellence, creating value for our stakeholders and bringing opportunity to our service territory through economic development and community engagement. Our family of companies includes AEP Ohio, AEP Texas, Appalachian Power (in Virginia and West Virginia), AEP Appalachian Power (in Tennessee), Indiana Michigan Power, Kentucky Power, Public Service Company of Oklahoma, and Southwestern Electric Power Company (in Arkansas, Louisiana, east Texas and the Texas Panhandle). AEP also owns AEP Energy, which provides innovative competitive energy solutions nationwide. AEP is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. For more information, visit aep.

