California Bank Of Commerce Names Jerry Legg Director Of Public Sector Banking

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) San Diego, Calif., Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California of Commerce, N.A. (the“Bank”), the wholly owned subsidiary of California BanCorp (Nasdaq: BCAL), announces the appointment of Jerry Legg as Senior Vice President, Director of Public Sector Banking, effective November 12, 2024. Legg will report to Executive Vice President, Specialty Manager Chris Barr and serve out of the Bank's Sacramento office.

“We're excited to welcome Jerry to the CBC family,” said Chris Barr, Executive Vice President, Specialty Banking Manager for the Bank.“He brings more than 30 years of experience in public sector banking and a proven track record of developing and maintaining banking relationships. As a well-known and respected public sector banker, Jerry is a wonderful addition to our team, and we are pleased to have him join us.”

“I'm delighted to join Chris and his team at CBC,” said Jerry Legg, Senior Vice President, Director of Public Sector Banking for the Bank.“The Bank's new statewide franchise offers numerous opportunities to expand our public sector banking services and I'm excited about our potential for growth going forward.”

Legg's 30 years of public sector banking experience includes serving as Senior Director of Investment Services at Public Trust Advisors, LLC; Senior Vice President, Government Banking Manager, Five Star Bank; Senior Vice President, Business Development Officer, River City Bank; Senior Vice President, Government Banking Relationship Manager, Rabobank, N.A.; and Treasury Program Manager, California State Treasurer's Office.

Legg earned a Bachelor of Science from Rutgers University, New Brunswick, NJ.

About California BanCorp

California BanCorp (NASDAQ: BCAL) is a registered bank holding company headquartered in San Diego, California. California Bank of Commerce, N.A., a national banking association chartered under the laws of the United States (the“Bank”) and regulated by the Office of Comptroller of the Currency, is a wholly owned subsidiary of California BanCorp. Established in 2001 and headquartered in San Diego, California, the Bank offers a range of financial products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses through its 14 branch offices and four loan production offices serving California. The Bank's solutions-driven, relationship-based approach to banking provides accessibility to decision makers and enhances value through strong partnerships with its clients. Additional information is available at .

