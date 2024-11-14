New Kensington's Digital Foundry Celebrates Success Of Training Programs, Accomplishments Of Past Students

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

A Digital Foundry training participant working with a FANUC robot during a session of the Digital Essentials program.

NEW KENSINGTON, PA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Digital Foundry at New Kensington, a partnership between Penn State New Kensington and the Economic Growth Connection of Westmoreland, is celebrating the continued success of its advanced training programs, which are designed to equip professionals with the skills required to thrive in today's rapidly evolving smart manufacturing landscape.

With a diverse range of offerings , these programs are helping professionals and companies stay competitive in the Industry 4.0 era. They are tailored for individuals at all career stages – whether they are exploring new career opportunities or aiming to expand their expertise in digital and smart manufacturing.

Participants of the programs frequently share how these training sessions have positively impacted their careers, providing real-world skills that are directly applicable to industry demands. One particular program, the FANUC Certified Robot Operations and Programming course, has been highly-rated. Amy R. shared, "FANUC training provided through the Digital Foundry has given me a base of knowledge to build upon as we integrate robots into our automation lines." Roger M. noted, "This program is a well-structured and valuable experience. I highly recommend that if you need training with FANUC robots; you get it here at the Digital Foundry." The program's current cohort is at capacity, but interested individuals can join a waitlist for prioritized registration by filling out an online form .

In addition to the previously-mentioned training, the 15,044 square-foot facility offers a broad array of programs, including certificate programs from Penn State, covering essential areas such as Introduction to Advanced Manufacturing, Industrial Robotics, Digital Manufacturing Essentials, Machine Control Academy, and Digital Tools for Product Development. These courses prepare participants for new roles and empower them to take on increased responsibilities in their current positions. Since opening in 2022, participants have boasted career successes.

“I told my job about the certificate and showed them everything we learned, and they offered me a full-time position and plan on training me on a large automation machine,” said Ariadna W., a former participant in the Manufacturing & Digital Fundamentals training program.

Courses cover a wide range of topics, including sensors and data collection, programmable logic controllers (PLCs), machine controls, digital and physical automation, AI and machine learning applications, computer-aided design (CAD), and integration of smart devices, along with factory and process simulation. Each program combines classroom instruction with hands-on training, ensuring participants leave with both theoretical knowledge and practical skills.

A recent survey of Digital Foundry's alumni showed that a significant majority found these programs to be more valuable than other training experiences, with most recommending the Digital Foundry to colleagues and peers as a trusted source for skill development.

With its commitment to fostering career growth and helping companies meet modern manufacturing demands, the Digital Foundry continues to be a leading choice for training in Industry 4.0 technologies. More than 350 individuals have been trained to-date at the Digital Foundry, and course offerings are being added regularly to meet the needs of the region.

“Our mission is to provide relevant competency-based training to students so they can effectively apply what they learn in the classroom to their daily responsibilities at work,” explained Stephen B. Leonard, manager of workforce development and education at the Digital Foundry.“We have developed a number of training programs focused on SMART manufacturing that offer workforce training pathways for individuals looking to advance their careers.”

About the Digital Foundry at New Kensington

The Digital Foundry at New Kensington is an innovation and manufacturing hub in Southwestern Pennsylvania dedicated to fostering economic development. It provides technical support and hands-on skills enhancement in digital and smart manufacturing technologies. As one of CESMII's seven Smart Manufacturing Innovation Centers, it offers state-of-the-art hardware, software, and industry certifications. Since 2022, this collaboration between Penn State New Kensington and the Economic Growth Connection of Westmoreland has delivered tailored technical assistance and comprehensive education and workforce training from K-16 through the current workforce. Through its mission, the Digital Foundry works to improve lives and strengthen businesses by providing access to digital technologies in the rustbelt community it calls home. For more information visit the digitalfoundrynk or contact 724-472-1180 or ....

