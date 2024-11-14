Mulino Gives Naturgy And ENSA Six Months To Improve Electricity Service

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Since taking office, President José Raúl Mulino has echoed frequent complaints about the quality of the electricity service, specifically in the case of the two distributors and marketers that operate in this country: Naturgy and Ensa.

The president said that he was serious about going after Naturgy if it did not correct service.“And my only message is to tell them that I am serious. I am serious about going after Naturgy if it does not correct itself. And they should be clear that all options are on the table,” Mulino said on August 8 of this year 2024.

In recent months, fines have been imposed by both companies for the poor service and blackouts experienced by users. The fines applied by the National Authority for Public Services

(ASEP) amount to $14 million in the case of

Naturgy

and $7.3 million to

ENSA.



President José Raúl Mulino received senior executives from Naturgy at the Palacio de Las Garzas on Wednesday 13 November. He met with the president of Naturgy Spain, Francisco Reynes, and with Sebastián Pérez, representative of Naturgy Panama, who was suggested for that position by the Panamanian government. Mulino discussed the need to improve the service provided by this company to users in the country, in response to complaints about deficiencies and damage to electronic equipment in homes. President Mulino said in his weekly message to the media that he had personally and collectively expressed complaints that these are 'terrible services' that Naturgy provides in Panama.“They are very aware of the poor service to electricity users, and that they must agree to provide a service that is in line, first with the price, which is not cheap, and second with their responsibility as state concessionaires to provide electricity to the Panamanian people.” He said that they hope that in six months the quality of the electrical service will improve not only for Naturgy, but also for ENSA. “I hope to see an improvement in the next six months, if not, then I will make other decisions. He said that ASEP will provide a guide to the enormous failures and discontent. He also said that they have committed to improving public lighting in all cities and areas of the country.“There is no need to pay out of pocket for this.