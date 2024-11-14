The 7Th Yangtze Three Gorges Pomelo Expo Opened In Liangping, Chongqing

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) Chongqing – On November 10, the Opening Ceremony of the 7th Yangtze Three Gorges (Liangping) International Pomelo took place in Liangping District, Chongqing, honoring more than 200 years of Liangping's storied pomelo cultivation.

Celebrating Centuries of Pomelo Cultivation

First introduced in 1796 by Diao Sizhuo from Fujian Province, Liangping pomelos have been refined over the centuries, evolving into a distinct flat-topped variety renowned across China. Known for its unique flavor profile, Liangping pomelo offers a slightly bitter, tingling taste that finishes with a pleasant sweetness-qualities that set it apart and have made it a favorite among discerning fruit lovers. Today, Liangping pomelo stands as one of China's three most famous pomelo varieties and holds China's Geographical Indication product designation, symbolizing its exceptional quality and rich heritage.

With a planting area of 130,000 mu (8,667 hectares) and an annual production of 300,000 tons, the Liangping pomelo industry generated a comprehensive output value of 3 billion RMB in 2023. Beyond its reputation in China, Liangping pomelo is highly regarded internationally and has found markets in Russia, Vietnam, Hong Kong, Macau, Singapore, South Korea, and more. This thriving industry has become a cornerstone for boosting the rural economy of Liangping, providing substantial support for local income, jobs, and development.

Strengthening International Ties Through Pomelos

As an internationally recognized Wetlands City, Liangping has become a destination for visitors from around the world. In May 2024, diplomatic representatives from Argentina, Pakistan, Germany, Honduras, Cambodia, Nepal, Nicaragua, Serbia, and Singapore visited Liangping. The visiting dignitaries expressed great interest in the pomelo industry and hoped to establish future collaboration. As a gesture of friendship, Liangping presented each delegation with a Liangping pomelo tree, creating what is now known as the“International Friendship Forest.”

During the opening ceremony, a special unveiling of the International Friendship Forest took place, with guests from Pakistan, Germany, Cambodia, Nepal, and Singapore participating. This forest symbolizes the enduring friendship and cooperation between Liangping and these nations, fostering international goodwill. Following the unveiling, representatives from Argentina, Pakistan, Germany, Cambodia, Nepal, and Singapore gathered to formally mark their trees within the friendship forest, adding a personal touch to this shared legacy.







Unveiling of the International Friendship Forest. (Photo/Xiong Wei, Liangping District Convergence Media Center )

The International Friendship Forest employs advanced techniques in its orchards, combining traditional organic agricultural practices with modern science for a closed, standardized cultivation approach. This ensures high production efficiency, consistency in fruit quality, and reduced production costs, significantly boosting the pomelo's competitiveness in the global market. Standardized planting also creates a reliable supply chain for processing enterprises, enhancing the industry's overall value and sustainability.

Through the unveiling of the International Friendship Forest, the Liangping Pomelo Expo builds international bonds and shines a spotlight on Liangping's unique cultural and agricultural heritage, reinforcing its place as a center of agricultural excellence and cross-cultural friendship.