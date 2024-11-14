عربي


PM, Iraqi Counterpart Stress Importance Of Enhancing Joint Cooperation

11/14/2024 2:02:16 PM

Amman, Nov. 14 (Petra)-- Prime Minister Jaafar Hassan along with his Iraqi counterpart Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani emphasized the value of enhancing bilateral cooperation in order to further the shared interests of the two nations.
The two prime ministers emphasized the historical and fraternal ties between the two brotherly nations and peoples during a phone conversation Hassan received Thursday from his Iraqi counterpart.
Al-Sudani congratulated Hassan on the formation of the government, wishing him success in carrying this responsibility.
The football match that bring together Jordan's national football team and its Iraqi counterpart was covered during the talks between the two sides.
Hassan expressed his gratitude for Al-Sudani and the Iraqi relevant authourities for hosting our national team and the Jordanian fans.

Jordan News Agency

