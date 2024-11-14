Military Radars Market To Reach USD 22.20 Billion By 2032 Driven By Rising Defense Expenditures

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Military Radars Size and Share Report

The military radars market is driven by defense and aerospace sectors, where radar systems are essential for national security and airspace surveillance

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Market Size & InsightsAs Per the SNS Insider,“The Military Radars Market is poised for significant growth, valued at USD 14.19 Billion in 2023 and projected to reach USD 22.20 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.10% over the forecast period from 2024 to 2032.”Military radars, known as radio detection and ranging systems, are essential in contemporary defense operations. Radio waves are employed by these systems to identify, pinpoint, and monitor different objects, establishing their direction, proximity, and velocity. Military radar is crucial for defense forces, serving various purposes such as detecting targets and monitoring the movements of different types of vehicles like aircraft, missiles, UAVs, naval ships, and ground vehicles. They are crucial for guiding other weapons and responding to dangers. Sophisticated military radars can detect and categorize various targets, such as infantry troops and helicopters flying close to the ground. Additionally, they play crucial roles in navigation and weather tracking, guaranteeing efficient operations in various military settings.

SWOT Analysis of Key Players as follows:- Saab AB- Leonardo S.p.A- ASELSAN A.- Northrop Grumman Corporation- Raytheon Technologies Corporation- L3Harris Technologies Inc.- Thales Group- Lockheed Martin Corporation- Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.- BAE Systems

Segment Analysis

By Military Radar Type

Airborne Military Radars dominated in 2023 with a major market share because of their flexibility and essential function in offensive and defensive maneuvers. These radars are placed on different types of vehicles like fighter jets, drones, and surveillance aircraft, delivering crucial real-time information for the achievement of missions. The demand for advanced airborne radars, including features like synthetic aperture radar (SAR) and ground moving target indication (GMTI), has been heightened by the growing use of unmanned aerial systems (UAS) in military operations.

By Dimension

The 3D military radars led the market in 2023 with a larger revenue share, valued for their capability to offer detailed spatial information on targets. 3D radars are able to provide a full view of the aerial environment by not only giving horizontal information like 2D radars but also determining the altitude of targets. This ability is crucial for monitoring and recognizing numerous targets simultaneously, particularly in challenging battlefields with ever-changing threat environments.

By Range

The long range segment held the major market share in 2023 and led the market. These radars are essential for early warning and surveillance operations, capable of detecting incoming threats from significant distances. The increasing focus on homeland security and the rising geopolitical tensions globally have heightened the need for long-range radar systems that can provide timely alerts for potential threats. Furthermore, advancements in radar technology have improved the sensitivity and range of these systems, enabling them to detect smaller and stealthier targets.

Regional Analysis

In 2023, North America dominates the Military Radars Market with a share exceeding 35%. The reason for this dominance is the involvement of top defense contractors like Lockheed Martin, Raytheon, and Northrop Grumman, who are making significant investments in cutting-edge radar technologies. The U.S. military's emphasis on upholding technological superiority and improving defense capabilities with upgraded radar systems continues to drive this market segment.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region for the military radars market. The quick advancement of military forces and the increasing need for sophisticated surveillance and tracking systems are major factors driving this growth. China, in particular, is heavily investing in developing its radar technologies to improve its military capabilities. This shift is causing local competitors to enter the market, promoting competition and innovation.

Recent Developments:

-October 2024 - China sent out three satellites for the purpose of calibrating ground radar equipment and conducting other measurements. The Tianping-3A (01), B (01), and B (02) satellites were successfully launched by the Shanghai Academy of Spaceflight Technology (SAST), a state-owned organization.

-September 2024 - Saab confirmed the successful handover and approval of five new generation Arthur systems to the British Army, offering an advanced Deep Find Weapon Locating Radar Capability for upcoming operations.

-July 2024 - The U.S. Army is searching for compact radars and signal-intercepting sensors that can be attached to balloons floating in the stratosphere. This is a component of larger and continuously developing strategies for a dispersed high-altitude system to locate targets and collect information, and potentially conduct additional operations.

Future Trends in the Military Radars Market:

Advancements in artificial intelligence and machine learning are anticipated to influence the direction of the Military Radars Market, resulting in the development of more autonomous and efficient radar systems in the future. Combining radar with other sensor technologies will improve awareness of the situation and effectiveness in operations. Also, there is expected to be a rise in the need for multifunctional radars that can conduct different duties such as surveillance, target tracking, and threat detection, leading to advancements and financial funding in this crucial field. Furthermore, it will be essential to maintain a continuous emphasis on cybersecurity measures in radar systems to safeguard military assets against new threats.

Table of Content - Major Points Analysis

Chapter 1. Introduction
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
Chapter 3. Research Methodology
Chapter 4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting
Chapter 6. Competitive Landscape
Chapter 7. Military Radars Market Segmentation, by End-User
Chapter 7. Military Radars Market Segmentation, by Military Radar Type
Chapter 7. Military Radars Market Segmentation, by Dimension
Chapter 8. Military Radars Market Segmentation, by Range
Chapter 9. Regional Analysis
Chapter 10. Company Profiles
Chapter 11. Use Cases and Best Practices
Chapter 12. Conclusion
Continued...

