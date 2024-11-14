Major Public Safety Distributor & Emergency Vehicle Builder To Open Albuquerque Location

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The companies new location will be a major regional hub, able to handle large and small contracts.

Nationally recognized company aims to dramatically improve service levels for public safety and related equipment in the New Mexico region.

- David Russo, CEO, Dana Safety SupplyGREENSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dana Safety , the country's largest supplier of public safety equipment with vehicle upfit capabilities, has chosen Albuquerque as its newest large-scale upfit location. The addition marks the company's forty-fourth location and first in the beautiful state of New Mexico."We are routinely asked to open locations in areas where public safety agencies are struggling to get their critical vehicles on the road in a reasonable time," says David Russo, CEO of Dana Safety Supply. "Our shops are tailor-fit for fast production and the ability to scale for every size customer, from agencies fielding 1-2 vehicles a year to larger agencies fielding hundreds annually.""New Mexico, specifically Albuquerque, was an area we had been considering for some time for its central location in that region of the country." Russo continues, "We have secured contracts in the area already and have been building the units in Texas. This expansion will assist in getting those units to the field faster and bridge the gap between our Texas and California locations."The location will feature a large, secure parking lot accommodating 225 vehicles, a large warehouse for receiving and staging equipment for upfit contracts, and ten vehicle installation bays. The company is also looking to hire up to fifteen employees for the location."We're looking to hire 10-12 Vehicle Installation Technicians to join our team," says James Panter, the Regional General Manager who will be responsible for the location. "If you've got 12-volt automotive experience or solid mechanical abilities, it's a great opportunity. We're also looking for Operations and Warehouse personnel. Just look at our website's careers page for open positions and apply. We're a great company to work for, and we look forward to building our team in this new shop." Panter explains that employees will receive full paid training at one of the company's Texas locations.The company believes expanding into New Mexico will dramatically improve logistical support for the state's public safety agencies. Additionally, agencies in the surrounding region will benefit from the company's" hub and spoke" style of contract fulfillment, which employs vehicle transport drivers to deliver completed vehicles."Building emergency vehicles may be what we're known best for, but we're a "one-stop shop" for our customers," Panter explains. "We're also a major supplier of law enforcement tactical equipment, including tactical and concealable body armor and less lethal and crowd control equipment. Pretty much everything from boots to badges, we can supply it."Dana Safety Supply, headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina, operates 44 locations in 14 states.

