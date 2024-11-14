KRAET - Bridging The Asset-Blockchain Gap

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Singapore, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
In recent years, blockchain technology has made significant strides in transforming various industries by introducing concepts like digital currency, smart contracts, and decentralized finance. However, a key challenge impeding the widespread adoption of blockchain Technology is the disconnect between real-world assets and blockchain systems. Addressing this gap is crucial for unlocking the full potential of blockchain across global economies.
KRAET Introduction
Enter KRAET.io, a pioneering platform dedicated to researching, developing, and implementing solutions for the tokenization of real-world assets. By merging blockchain technology with tangible assets such as fine art collections, real estate properties, and collectibles, KRAET.IO is at the forefront of a new era in blockchain application. Through innovative technologies like Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) and asset tokenization, KRAET.IO enhances transparency in asset ownership, facilitating verification and tracking of asset movements.
Token Overview
- Token name: KRAET Token
- Token symbol: KRAET/USDT
- Total supply: 1,000,000,000
Strengths of KRAET
These strengths not only showcase KRAET's commitment to revolutionizing the asset tokenization landscape but also highlight the platform's capacity to usher in a new era of transparency and efficiency. Let's explore the key strengths that set KRAET.IO apart from the rest:
Direct Asset-Blockchain Integration : KRAET.IO seamlessly connects blockchain functionality with real-world assets, fostering transparency and simplifying asset verification processes.
Decentralized Identity Verification : KRAET.IO ensures secure and transparent asset ownership through the implementation of decentralized identity verification protocols.
SoulBound NFT Technology : Leveraging SoulBound NFT technology, KRAET.IO secures asset ownership and facilitates seamless asset transfer among stakeholders.
Initial Function Sets Included by KRAET: Redefining Asset Ownership
By redefining asset ownership through blockchain technology, KRAET.IO aims to revolutionize the landscape, offering investors unprecedented access to high-value assets. Let's delve into the key function sets that are propelling this paradigm shift:
Tokenization of Real World Assets: KRAET.IO aims to democratize blockchain adoption by directly linking revenue-generating high-value assets to investors through blockchain technology.
Crowdfunding through Blockchain : By introducing crowd-funded investment opportunities via Initial Asset Offerings, KRAET.IO tokenizes premium assets to provide accessible investment avenues.
Fractional Ownership : KRAET.IO enables fractional ownership of assets, breaking down traditional barriers and allowing a diverse range of investors to partake in high-value assets.
Decentralized ID and Soulbound NFTs : Through decentralized identity verification and SoulBound NFTs, KRAET.IO ensures the secure ownership and seamless transfer of assets.
Staking and Auctions : KRAET.IO offers staking options for investors to earn interest in KRAET tokens and plans exclusive in-house auctions for high-end assets, enhancing the platform's utility and value proposition.
Conclusion
In conclusion, KRAET.IO emerges as a pivotal player in advancing mainstream blockchain adoption, forging a seamless connection between real-world assets and blockchain technology. Through its innovative solutions such as asset tokenization, decentralized identity verification, and fractional ownership, KRAET.IO sets the stage for a future where blockchain and tangible assets coexist harmoniously, benefiting asset owners, investors, and the broader ecosystem alike.
KRAET Official Media
Website | Twitter | Telegram
About Coinstore
Accessibility. Security. Equity.
As a leading global platform for cryptocurrency and blockchain technology, Coinstore seeks to build an ecosystem that grants everyone access to digital assets and blockchain technology. With over 7 million users worldwide, Coinstore aims to become the preferred cryptocurrency trading platform and digital service provider worldwide.
Coinstore Social Media
Twitter | Discord | Facebook | Instagram | Youtube |
Telegram Discussion | Telegram Announcement
Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.
CONTACT: Alvin Lee
Project Management
MENAFN14112024004107003653ID1108887239
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.