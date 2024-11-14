Epiphany Wellness Introduces Acceptance & Commitment Therapy (ACT) For Addiction Recovery & Mental Health Support In NJ

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Epiphany Wellness, a leading addiction center located in Blackwood, New Jersey, is proud to announce its adoption of Acceptance & Commitment Therapy.

BLACKWOOD, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Epiphany Wellness , a leading addiction treatment center located in Blackwood, New Jersey, is proud to announce its adoption of Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT) as a central therapeutic approach within its substance abuse treatment programs.

ACT offers a mindfulness-based method to help individuals suffering from addiction and co-occurring mental health disorders to acknowledge and accept difficult emotions while making meaningful progress toward personal goals.

Developed by psychologist Steven C. Hayes in the 1980s, ACT is grounded in mindfulness practices and helps patients embrace the present moment, regardless of their current circumstances.

By helping patients cultivate self-acceptance and live according to their values, Epiphany Wellness aims to empower individuals to build resilience, reduce shame, and overcome addiction.

Key Components of the ACT Program at Epiphany Wellness

Acceptance and Cognitive Defusion: Patients learn to accept difficult thoughts without judgment and detach from unhelpful thought patterns that may trigger negative behaviors.

Values-Based Action: Epiphany's ACT program helps patients identify core values that will guide their decisions and behaviors, encouraging committed action that aligns with these values.

Mindfulness and Present-Moment Focus: ACT emphasizes staying grounded in the present, which enhances emotional regulation and reduces stress around past or future events.

Self-Observation: Patients are encouraged to cultivate self-awareness in a non-judgmental way, enabling a clearer perspective on their emotions, thoughts, and behaviors.

The Role of ACT Therapy in Addiction and Mental Health Treatment

ACT is particularly beneficial for patients facing substance abuse and mental health issues such as depression, anxiety, and PTSD. By focusing on acceptance and mindfulness, ACT encourages patients to face challenging emotions and navigate their cravings without relapsing into self-destructive behavior.

This approach has proven effective in Epiphany Wellness's Partial Hospitalization Programs (PHP), Intensive Outpatient Programs (IOP), and Outpatient Programs (OP).

ACT Compared to Other Therapies

Epiphany Wellness also highlights how ACT differs from other therapeutic approaches:

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) focuses on changing thought patterns, while ACT encourages acceptance of these thoughts without judgment.

Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction (MBSR) reduces stress through mindfulness but lacks the values-driven approach emphasized in ACT.

Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) is often used for intense emotional regulation, whereas ACT's flexibility can treat a broader range of mental health conditions.

About Epiphany Wellness

Established in 2021, Epiphany Wellness is a state-of-the-art addiction treatment facility in Blackwood, New Jersey, near Cherry Hill. Epiphany provides evidence-based treatment options, including PHP, IOP, and OP programs for substance use disorders. Epiphany's compassionate and individualized approach supports clients in achieving lasting recovery and a lifetime of happiness.

For more information about Acceptance and Commitment Therapy at Epiphany Wellness, contact (609) 710-9423 or visit Epiphany Wellness Centers - New Jersey .

