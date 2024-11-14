Wink® Brings The Ugly Holiday Sweater Craze To The Healthcare World With Limited-Edition Holiday Collection

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

COPPELL, Texas, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wink® , a leader in premium everyday scrubs, is bringing a festive cheer to the healthcare field with its Limited-Edition Holiday Collection. This fun take on the "ugly Holiday sweater" tradition brings seasonal flair to healthcare apparel, offering professionals a festive way to celebrate the holidays and lift their patients' spirits. The Wink Limited-Edition Holiday Collection features Scrub Tops, Onesies , and Long-Sleeve Tees in exclusive prints like Gnome Alone, Penguin Pals, and Tis the Ski-Son.

Recognizing the unique stresses of the holiday season, Wink crafted this collection to infuse a burst of cheer this time of year. These festive spirit designs capture the essence of the holidays in hopes of providing a bit of merriment and joy

to healthcare professionals during one of their busiest times.

"At Wink, we strive to find unique ways

our scrub apparel can support and uplift the healthcare community," said Catherine Beldotti Donlan, President of Superior Cloth and Stitch. "We see an increase of +150% in print sales on winkscrubs October through December, driven by holiday-themed prints specifically.

As we continue to learn from and listen to our consumer, we chose to expand our Holiday offering as one small way to bring healthcare professionals the joy they bring their patients

during what is often their busiest and most stressful time of year."

For nurses and nursing assistants, an additional layer of stress comes from

gender-specific pressures.

Data from the United States Census Bureau reveals that women make up over 85% of registered nurses (RNs) as well as nursing, psychiatric, and home health aides. Furthermore, a survey by the American Psychological Association (APA) on the "holiday effect" found that women are more likely than men to experience heightened stress levels during the holiday season, often due to time constraints, financial pressures, and expectations around gift-giving.

As healthcare workers manage holiday shifts, patient care, and family obligations, Wink's collection offers a small but meaningful way to provide comfort and joy. Whether interacting with patients or connecting with colleagues, these holiday prints and limited edition onesies aim to

bring some extra cheer into every moment.



Key highlights of the collection include:



Scrub Tops: Festive prints like Gnome Alone in Black, Penguin Pals in Navy, and Tis the Ski-Son in Grey are designed to elevate any workday and bring smiles to patients' faces.

Onesies: Cozy, seasonal onesies with cheerful prints like Gnome Alone in Navy, and Penguin Pals in Burgundy, perfect for unwinding during the holidays or adding a playful layer during shifts. Long-Sleeve Tees: Holiday-themed tees like Gnome Alone in Black and Penguin Pals in Navy, are ideal for layering, keeping spirits high and bringing a sense of festivity to even the longest shifts.

Available in sizes from XS to 3XL, this limited-edition collection ranges from $10 to $67.98. Onesies and long-sleeve tees are exclusively available online at winkscrubs, while select scrub tops can be found at participating Wink scrubs retailers.

Wink's Holiday Collection reflects the brand's commitment to helping healthcare workers feel seen, supported, and appreciated. As a small token of gratitude, these festive scrubs are designed to spread light and lift spirits throughout the holiday season, transforming uniforms into a source of comfort and joy.

Additionally, Wink will host a holiday sale on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, offering discounts on a wide array of products and helping customers bring a bit more holiday magic to their wardrobes.

Celebrate the season with scrubs that not only support healthcare professionals but also bring holiday warmth to everyone they encounter. To explore Wink's Limited-Edition Holiday Collection, visit the Holiday Shop , and follow @winkscrubs on Facebook and Instagram for holiday updates, special promotions, and more. For more details, visit .

