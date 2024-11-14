MEMS Gyroscopes Market Size To Reach USD 3.72 Billion By 2032 With Expanding Applications In Mobile Devices And Gaming | Research By SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The MEMS Gyroscopes is experiencing substantial growth driven by the rising demand for compact, cost-effective, and highly sensitive gyroscope technologies. Austin, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Size & Growth Insights: According to the SNS Insider,“ The MEMS Gyroscopes Market S ize was valued at USD 2.11 B illion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 3.72 B illion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 6.58% over the forecast period 2024-2032. ” MEMS gyroscopes are crucial for advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), transforming vehicle safety and automation. As of 2023, 10 of the 14 tracked ADAS features surpassed 50% market penetration, with five essential safety systems forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking (AEB), lane departure warning, pedestrian AEB, and pedestrian detection warning attaining a penetration rate of 91% to 94%. This indicated notable expansion, since no ADAS feature had surpassed 75% market penetration in 2021. MEMS gyroscopes, essential for accurately measuring angular motion and vehicle orientation, are fundamental to numerous ADAS technologies, including lane-keeping assistance, automatic high beams, blind spot alerts, adaptive cruise control, and lane centering support, all achieving over 50% market penetration. This information showcases trends from approximately 98 million vehicles spanning 168 models sold between 2015 and 2023, accounting for 80% of the U.S. market and incorporating data from key automakers such as Ford, General Motors, Honda, Hyundai, Mazda, Mitsubishi Motors, Stellantis, Subaru, and Toyota. As autonomous and semi-autonomous vehicles develop, they rely on a system of sensors such as MEMS gyroscopes to move fluidly and ensure stability. MEMS gyroscopes guarantee accurate identification of orientation shifts, rendering them essential for ADAS operation and the overall advancement of autonomous vehicle technology, improving safety and reliability during travel.



Get a Sample Report of MEMS Gyroscopes Market Forecast @ Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Analog Devices, Inc. (ADXL345, ADXRS646)

TDK Corporation (InvenSense MPU-9250, ICM-20948)

STMicroelectronics (L3GD20H, LSM6DSOX)

KIONIX Inc. (KXG08, KMX62)

ASC GmbH (ASC 271, ASC 551)

Seiko Epson Corp. (XV-8000CB, XV-3500CB)

Murata Manufacturing (GYROSTAR ENC-03R, SCC2000)

Maxim Integrated (MAX21000, MAX21010)

Althen Sensors & Controls (GRA100, GRS200)

Safran Colibrys SA (VS9002, VS1000)

Panasonic Corporation (AN32150A, AN6000)

Silicon Sensing Systems (CRG20, DMU11)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (MPU-6000, LDC1101)

Bosch Sensortec (BMI160, BMG250)

Honeywell International Inc . (GG1308AN, HG1120CA50)

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (QDM4500, QDR6100)

NXP Semiconductors (FXAS21002, FXOS8700)

Teledyne DALSA (TS8550, TS8200)

Sensonor AS (STIM210, STIM300) Invensense Inc . (MPU-6500, ICM-20648) MEMS Gyroscopes Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 2.11 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 3.72 Billion CAGR CAGR of 6.58% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments . By Type (Vibrating Wheel, Tuning Fork, Foucalt Pendulum, Wine Glass Resonator, Others)

. By Application (Mobiles, Cameras & Camcorders, Gaming Consoles, Others)

. By End User (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Aerospace and Defense, Industrial, Marine, Others Key Drivers . The demand for consumer electronics is one of the most significant drivers of the MEMS gyroscopes market.

. The automotive sector is a significant growth area for MEMS gyroscopes because of the increase in safety features and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Do y ou Have a ny Specific Queries o r Need a ny Customiz e Research on MEMS Gyroscopes Market, Request for Analyst Call @

“In-Depth Segment Analysis: Unpacking Key Market Dynamics”

By Type : The turning fork segment dominated the market in 2023 with over 35% market share, as the tuning fork gyroscopes are commonly used in computers. Mobile devices and gaming consoles often utilize these gyroscopes for motion detection and user engagement functionalities. Their adaptability in a range of low-energy applications is anticipated to foster market expansion.

By Application: The mobile devices segment led the MEMS gyroscopes market in 2023 with a 41% market share, as there is an increasing demand for smartphones and tablets, which are the leading applications of this technology. For instance, mobile devices have been among the most vital segments that drive the demand for MEMS Gyroscopes, to increase the performance of user interfaces and stabilization features.

"Regional Dynamics and Growth Trends in the Global Market: A Comprehensive Analysis"

In 2023, North America dominated the market with a 34% share and is projected to continue being the fastest-growing area from 2024 to 2032. This expansion is driven by major investments in the defense, aerospace, and automotive industries of the region, where accurate gyroscopic measurements are essential. The United States, specifically, excels in the creation of military-grade MEMS gyroscopes, commonly utilized in drones, sophisticated weapon systems, and aircraft stabilization. Moreover, North American technology leaders such as Apple and Google incorporate MEMS gyroscopes into smartphones, wearables, and AR/VR gadgets.

Recent Developments:



September 2024: TDK has launched the AXO314, the newest member of its Tronics AXO 300 series of MEMS Gyro accelerometers. Building on the achievements of the AXO315, AXO305, and AXO301 models, the AXO314 is designed for industrial applications, delivering exceptional performance with a ±14g input range, even in conditions susceptible to shock and vibration. September 2023: Inertial Labs has launched the TAG-304, a gyroscope solution with three axes aimed at stabilizing platforms that demand low latency, broad bandwidth, high data rates, and minimal noise.

Purchase Single User PDF of MEMS Gyroscopes Market Report (33% Discount) @

Future Trends in MEMS Gyroscope Market:



Integration with IoT and Smart Devices : MEMS gyroscopes will be increasingly integrated into IoT devices, enabling more accurate motion sensing in smart homes, wearables, and connected vehicles.

Automotive Industry Demand : Demand for MEMS gyroscopes will grow in the automotive sector for applications like advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous driving, and stability control systems.

Miniaturization and Cost Reduction : Continued efforts toward miniaturization and cost reduction will make MEMS gyroscopes more accessible and applicable across a wider range of industries.

Higher Precision and Stability : Advancements in sensor technology will lead to higher precision and temperature stability, catering to industries requiring accurate navigation and orientation.

Increased Use in Robotics and Drones : The robotics and drone sectors will drive MEMS gyroscope adoption, as these applications require precise motion and navigation control. Healthcare and Medical Applications : MEMS gyroscopes are expected to play a more significant role in healthcare devices, such as wearables for monitoring patient movement and rehabilitation.

T able o f Contents - Major Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 MEMS Gyroscopes R&D Spending Trends

5.2 Sustainability and Environmental Impact Metrics

5.3 Technology Adoption Rate

5.4 Supply Chain Analysis

6. Competitive Landscape

7. MEMS Gyroscopes Market Segmentation, by Type

8. MEMS Gyroscopes Market Segmentation, by Application

9. MEMS Gyroscopes Market Segmentation, by End User

10. Regional Analysis

11. Company Profiles

12. Use Cases and Best Practices

13. Conclusion

Access More Research Insights of MEMS Gyroscopes Market Growth & Outlook Report 2024-2032@

[For more information or need any customization research mail us at ... ]

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Akash Anand – Head of Business Development & Strategy ... Phone: +1-415-230-0044 (US) | +91-7798602273 (IND)