Goody Business Book Awards Announces 2024 Winners And Finalists To Recognize Social Impact Authors

The Annual Goody Business Awards announces 193 Award-Winning Authors for 2024 to shine a light on social impact authors making a positive impact - with words..

What makes these book awards unique is that they honor 100% social impact - and HOW these Award-Winning Authors' book is helping others is highlighted next to their award and book cover on the Goody Business Book Awards/AWARDS pages by category.

The Goody Business Book Awards announces 8 Total Impact Authors for 2024, who received 3+ awards (Winner and/or Finalist), who will receive an additional award seal and promotions.

These 2024 Award-Winning Authors are being recognized for mostly non-fiction and some fiction books published within the last 5 years (2020-2024).

The new 2024 Goody Business Book Awards Winners and Finalists were selected by a panel of marketing and communications judges based on their book quality and social impact.

To spotlight social impact authors making a difference with words, the Annual Goody Business Book Awards announces 193 Winners/Finalists for 2024.

- Liz H. Kelly, Goody Business Book Awards FounderSANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Annual Goody Business Book Awards announces 193 Award-Winning Authors for 2024 to shine a light on social impact authors making a difference with words. These 114 Winners and 79 Finalists won in all 50 categories in 8 genres. Out of hundreds of nominations from around the world, these Award-Winning Authors were selected by a panel of marketing and communications judges based on the book quality, cover image, and how it is improving lives.“With 46+ million books on Amazon, our Goody Business Book Awards mission is to 'Uplift Author Voices' above a sea of competition and add value to book marketing efforts. Unless you are a celebrity, it's very hard to get attention on your book with all of the noise online. As a result, our team will feature our Winners and Finalists in a digital marketing campaign over the next three months, along with sharing book promotion tips to support fellow authors,” explains Goody Business Book Awards and Goody PR Founder Liz H Kelly.What makes these business book awards unique is that they spotlight HOW the authors are helping others on the winner pages for each category. These Winners and Finalists are being recognized for books that help the reader live longer, start a company, be a better marketer, be a better leader, build wealth, use technology to improve, start a charity and more.Each of the 50 categories has its own book awards page on the Goody Business Book Awards website for the eight subject area genres, including: 1. Business, 2. Entrepreneur, 3. Health, 4. Leadership, 5. Marketing, 6. Money/Wealth, 7. Self-Help and 8. Technology.Some of the most popular categories have multiple Winners and Finalists because there were so many high quality books nominated with important messages. The books are not ranked, and it is considered a tie for all recognized as a Winner or Finalist if there is more than one.The 5 most popular book award categories with the most nominations for 2024 included (in this order), and made them even more competitive to win:1. Leadership – Think Differently2. Business – Thought Leader3. Leadership – HR and Employee Development4. Business – Personal Transformation and5. Business – Big IdeasWinners and Finalists are also encouraged to share their awards everywhere to add value to their upcoming holiday and book marketing campaigns. For example, authors can send out their own press release, add their award to their Amazon book page, add the awards seal to their website, post on social media, create a video/reel and/or add the awards seal to their book cover.These Award-Winning Authors are being recognized for mostly non-fiction and some fiction books published within the last 5 years (2020-2024). The books were published by traditional publishers (Wiley, HarperCollins Leadership, Penguin Random House SEA, Doubleday, New Harbinger Publications, Atria Publishing Group, a division of Simon & Schuster), independent publishers (Kogan Page Inc., BiggerPockets, ForbesBooks), hybrid publishers (Page Two, Amplify) and self-published authors.In addition, there are 8 Total Impact Authors, who received 3+ awards (Winner and/or Finalist) for 2024, who will receive an additional awards seal and promotions. While being a Winner or Finalist in any of the 50 categories is a significant achievement, these top authors are positively impacting an even broader audience in multiple areas.The 2024 Top Impact Author Award Winners include: 1. Andrea Hollingsworth, PhD (The Compassion Advantage), 2. Colin C. Campbell (Start. Scale. Exit. Repeat.), 3. Janet M. Harvey (From Tension to Transformation), 4. Ericka Sóuter (How to Have a Kid and a Life), 5. Kate Toon – (2 books, Six Figures In School Hours & Six Figures While You Sleep), 6. Tenia Davis, PhD (The Feedback Blueprint), 7. Joseph Hanna (Pivoting as a Way of Life), and 8. Natalie Shand-Spellman MSOTR/L (Drop Stress Like A Hot Potato).FULL LIST of 2024 Goody Business Book Awards by category:/awards2025 NOMINATIONS are also Now Open for next year.Any Author, Publisher, Agent, Publicist and/or Fan can nominate a book here:/nominate-bookFOLLOW NEWS:Instagram @GoodyBusinessBookAwardsFacebookYouTube Playlist - Goody Business Book AwardsABOUT GOODY BUSINESS BOOK AWARDS: The Annual Goody Business Book Awards are presented by Goody PR to honor 100% social impact book books, and were recognized in the Top 8 Business Book Awards for 2023 by Write Business Results. After promoting hundreds of authors and small business owners for 15+ years, Goody PR Founder, Award-Winning Author (“8-Second PR”) and Podcast Host Liz H. Kelly designed the program to amplify authors making a difference with words. This annual awards program is an extension of Goody PR's Mission to“Magnify Good”. The Honorary Board of Advisors includes successful founders and marketing and media experts. The Goody Business Book Awards logo is a hot air balloon with a book as the basket to symbolize their Mission to“Uplift Author Voices” literally above millions of similar books. For more information, and to nominate books, visit:ABOUT GOODY PR: The Award-Winning Goody PR Agency works primarily with clients who are Small Businesses, CEOs, Founders, Entrepreneurs, Speakers, CEOs, Thought Leaders, Experts, and Authors on public relations and digital marketing campaigns. To amplify their brand story, Goody PR is grateful to have booked thousands of earned media interviews (TV, print, radio and podcasts) on major media, including the TODAY Show, CNN, BBC World News, NewsNation, FOX Weather, NPR, TIME Magazine, The Chicago Tribune, The Wall Street Journal, WebMD, Fast Company, Entrepreneur, Forbes and hundreds of local TV, newspapers, radio shows and top podcasts. For more information, visit .

Announcing 2024 Goody Business Book Awards Winners and Finalists

