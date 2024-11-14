Let's Give Thanks And Get Basted With Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey And Yung Gravy This Holiday Season

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

No, Not Get Wasted – We Literally Mean "Get Basted" with our Skrewball Basters this Thanksgiving

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skrewball Whiskey , the original peanut butter whiskey, today announced a partnership with saucy charmer, Yung Gravy, to Skrew The Usual holiday traditions in favor of some much-needed nutty mischief this season. Skrewball and Yung Gravy are encouraging Americans to " Give Thanks and Get Basted " this Thanksgiving (responsibly, of course!) by encouraging people to liven up

their wholesome holiday plans in a way that only Skrewball can – by enjoying a shot out of an extra unexpected baster.

Designed for sharing shots and the delicious taste of Skrewball Whiskey with family and friends (21+), the set includes 7 skrewy shot basters, a wooden baster holder, and a gravy boat – available for purchase for $11.28 on SkrewballWhiskey

The holidays often bring boredom and awkward conversations with family and friends, while following the same dull monotony seen on social media feeds year after year. To shake up the usual holiday humdrum, Skrewball and Yung Gravy are releasing a limited-edition Skrewball Baster Set, because nothing screams tradition more than mom's turkey baster. The brand found a partner in Yung Gravy to lend his swaggy taste, unique charm and nutty humor. Plus, Gravy is in his name, so he always brings the sauce!

The Skrewball Baster Set includes seven 50ml Skrewball shot basters, a wooden baster holder and a gravy boat to fill with Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey. The set is not just for basting the turkey and passing the gravy – it's designed to share shots and the delicious peanut butter taste of Skrewball Whiskey with family and friends (21+). The Skrewball Shot Basters measure the perfect single serve pour of Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey every time, featuring a baster bulb shaped like Skrewball's sheep logo. The Skrewball Gravy Boat is a twist on your tried-and-true serving vessel for the delicious sauce and an ideal addition to the Friendsgiving or Thanksgiving table spread. Family and friends can have fun filling their basters with delicious peanut butter whiskey straight from the gravy boat.

"Skrewball and Gravy together just made sense from the jump. We're both sweet, smooth and know how to start the party ;). This Thanksgiving, I wanted to take family time to the next level. All you need is a turkey baster, a gravy boat, and some Skrewball," said Yung Gravy. "Let's all 'Give Thanks and Get Basted' this Thanksgiving with Gravy and Skrewball!"

To show Americans how the Skrewball Baster Set works, Yung Gravy and Skrewball have brought their mischievously fun vision to life on video. Yung Gravy can be seen basting himself and a turkey with some Skrewball, whilst playfully giving his condolences to the bird before calling consumers to "Give Thanks and Get Basted" this Thanksgiving season...responsibly.

"Thanksgiving is a time for friends and family to gather and give thanks over good food and drinks. We're thrilled to have Yung Gravy join us in Skrewing the Usual traditions and infusing more fun into the holiday," said Skrewball Whiskey Senior Brand Manager, Gary Feeney. "At Skrewball, we're always looking for new ways to engage with our consumers and mess with the norm. Partnering with Yung Gravy for the Baster Set introduces an unexpected new drinking experience for people and a fresh perspective on how to celebrate the holiday. Together, we're excited to turn tradition on its head and craft memorable moments for families and friends alike."

The Skrewball Baster Set is available at href="" rel="nofollow" SkrewballWhiske while supplies last and retails for $11.28 plus tax with free shipping in the continental U.S. Skrewball will donate all proceeds from the sale to the Southern Smoke Foundation as part of Skrewball's commitment to give thanks this holiday season.

For more information about Skrewball Whiskey, visit and follow along on Facebook and Instagram (@skrewballwhiskey).

PLEASE ENJOY RESPONSIBLY. SKREWBALL WHISKEY WITH NATURAL FLAVORS. 35% ALC./VOL. ©2024 Skrewball Spirits, LLC, New York, NY

About Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey

Skrewball Whiskey was founded by Steven Yeng, a Cambodian refugee, and his wife Brittany, a former chemist who became a lawyer. Steven discovered his love of peanut butter shortly after arriving in the United States. Later, he began to integrate the quintessential, American nut butter into a top-selling cocktail at a bustling downtown Ocean Beach (San Diego) bar he ran. Seeing the popularity, Brittany would take Steven's bestselling shot and help turn it into a shelf-stable whiskey with her chemistry background. Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey has won several awards, including the Best Flavored Whiskey award at the New York World Wine and Spirits Competition. The brand rapidly expanded in the US, Canada, and the Caribbean. For more information, visit .

About Pernod Ricard USA

Pernod Ricard USA is the premium spirits and wine company in the U.S., and the largest subsidiary of Paris, France-based Pernod Ricard SA., the world's second largest spirits and wine company. Pernod Ricard employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide, is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI) and is part of the CAC 40 index. The company's leading spirits include such prestigious brands as Absolut Vodka, Avión Tequila, Chivas Regal Scotch Whisky, The Glenlivet Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Jameson Irish Whiskey, Kahlúa Liqueur, Malibu, Martell Cognac, Olmeca Altos Tequila, Beefeater Gin, Del Maguey Single Village Mezcal, Código 1530, Monkey 47 Gin, Seagram's Extra Dry Gin, Malfy Gin, Hiram Walker Liqueurs, Midleton Irish Whiskey, Redbreast Irish Whiskey, Aberlour Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Lillet, Jefferson's Bourbon, TX Whiskey, Skrewball Whiskey, Smooth Ambler Whiskey, Rabbit Hole Whiskey, Pernod and Ricard; such superior wines as Jacob's Creek, Kenwood Vineyards, Campo Viejo, Brancott Estate and Sainte Marguerite en Provence rosé.; and such exquisite champagnes and sparkling wines Perrier-Jouët Champagne, G.H. Mumm Champagne, Mumm Napa.

Pernod Ricard USA is headquartered in New York, New York, and has more than 1,000 employees across the country. As "creators of conviviality," we are committed to sustainable and responsible business practices in service of our customers, consumers, employees and the planet. Pernod Ricard USA urges all adults to consume its products responsibly and has an active program to promote responsible drinking.

For more information, visit: .

About Southern Smoke Foundation

Founded in 2017 by James Beard Foundation award-winning chef Chris Shepherd and Executive Director Lindsey Brown, Southern Smoke Foundation provides access to mental health services through its program, Behind You, and emergency relief funding to food and beverage (F+B) workers nationwide. This includes restaurant, bar, and cafe workers; farmers and ranchers; winemakers, distillers, and brewers; and anyone in the industry faced with financial hardship because of a natural disaster, medical emergency, accident, or other unforeseen incident.

To date, Southern Smoke Foundation has granted more than $13.4M to F+B workers nationwide, and since 2020, has provided over 6,000 no-cost counseling sessions to F+B workers and their children in select states. To support Southern Smoke Foundation or to apply for assistance, visit southernsmoke.

