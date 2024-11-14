(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The launch of HALI and the brand's newly developed product line-up not only highlight BUTTONS' profound expertise and innovation in AI but also serve as a testament to the brand's unwavering confidence and ambitious vision for the future of intelligent luxury.

Lisbon, Portugal, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At Web Summit 2024, BUTTONS announces its newest powerful exclusive AI agent - HALI, a companion for future life, kicking off a new era of this luxury-tech brand origin from Los Angeles. The founder of BUTTONS - Victor AI, showcases the new series of innovative products line-up to the world, marking a revolutionary step forward for BUTTONS in the field of intelligent luxury.

Caption: HALI - BUTTONS' AI agent

THE BEYOND, ACCESSIBLE WITH HALI.

The launch of HALI marks a transformative moment for the BUTTONS brand, redefining the connection between advanced AI technology and human interaction. More than just a virtual persona, HALI blends futuristic fashion with expressive visuals, fluid movements, and articulate speech, engaging users personally through BUTTONS' intelligent terminals and global outreach.

Developed by BUTTONS' pioneering AI scientists, HALI, the AI Agent, evolves from binary code into a sophisticated, human-like entity that transcends time and space, embodying the future of technology that elevates human intelligence. Built on the BUTTONS OS, HALI's revolutionary sensory interface intuitively senses emotions, identifies needs, and understands natural language. With light-wave guidance, she seamlessly navigates between digital and physical realms, bridging reality and virtual domains -- a true embodiment of intelligent luxury.

Equipped with a sophisticated interaction suite, HALI's dialogue engine provides instantaneous responses through premium TTS streaming, while low-latency ASR captures conversational nuances with exceptional accuracy. RAG framework ensures insightful and adaptive interactions. With multimodal capabilities, HALI transcends traditional digital interfaces, embodying the essence of a refined digital persona.

Guiding individuals through both the virtual and real worlds, HALI enhances their experiences and elevates their lifestyles as they co-create a transcendent reality:

AI Soul Integration – 'Understanding You': HALI serves as a companion that captures a person's ideas and memories, crafting a unique digital persona that evolves over time, preserving essential moments for a highly personalized experience.

AI Assistant – 'Assisting You': HALI proactively engages to offer real-time support tailored to the individual's needs. It curates a living journal of images and voice data, manages schedules, recommends music, and organizes tasks effortlessly.

AI-Driven Social Connections – 'Connecting You': Acting as a social catalyst, HALI enhances connections by utilizing GPS location and interest-based matching, among other features.

Designed to blend virtuality and reality, HALI provides innovative experiences and communication methods through BUTTONS' smart wearables, mobile app, and everyday interactions. With her sleek bob hairstyle, HALI captures both futurism and vitality, creating a striking presence.

BUTTONS, SOUND IN DIFFERENT WAYS.

BUTTONS also introduces the upcoming BUTTONS POP AI true wireless earbuds and BUTTONS CLIP, the trendy open wearable stereo earbuds, all AI-powered with HALI, the AI Agent.

The BUTTONS POP AI earbuds collection has made a strong impression in the audio market with its previous edition. Building on that success, the new edition brings a fresh, innovative design and a range of substantial upgrades, enhancing both functionality and user experience. This evolved model blends sophisticated technologies with Qualcomm® aptXTM HD, delivering a high-definition, immersive audio experience that captures the more details. With 35dB active noise cancellation, it's meticulously engineered to surround you in a cocoon of tranquility.

The BUTTONS CLIP earbuds are crafted to deliver an unparalleled sound experience, characterized by a thoughtful design and exceptional sound quality. Featuring 12mm dual-magnetic drivers, these earbuds provide a rich, enveloping soundscape, with deep, resonant bass and sharp, clear treble that elevate the listening experience at a new height. Equipped with the VPU (Voice Processing Unit), this collection is tailored for crystal-clear calls, reducing background noise and refining every conversation. Prioritizing comfort, the BUTTONS CLIP earbuds are designed to allow users to enjoy their favorite music or calls over extended periods, without any discomfort or fatigue.

BUTTONS POP AI true wireless earbuds









BUTTONS CLIP open wireless earbuds.

Together, these two collections exemplify a commitment to pushing the boundaries of acoustic technology, while featuring a striking aesthetic and incorporating AI empowerment that ensure superior sound quality and intelligence performance.

THE FUTURE OF INTELLIGENT LUXURY

BUTTONS is poised to redefine intelligent luxury with the launch of HALI, their groundbreaking AI-agent. This launch marks a significant milestone in BUTTONS' innovative journey, highlighting their expertise in AI technology and their ambitious vision for the future of intelligent terminals. With state-of-the-art capabilities, HALI enables personalized engagements that seamlessly integrate AI technology with avant-garde design.

with luxurious design and exceptional quality. Other products will include an intelligent ring that integrates health monitoring with personalized coaching, acoustic devices that deliver epic sound performance anywhere and anytime, and a home robot-a luxurious home assistant device designed to enhance daily routines and entertainment needs. All of these products will be powered by HALI and are meticulously crafted to transform how consumers interact with AI technology in their everyday lives. This lineup represents BUTTONS' commitment to pushing the boundaries of what is possible, creating a future where intelligent luxury enriches the human experience.

ABOUT BUTTONS

Founded in 2015 and rooted in the vibrant culture of Los Angeles, BUTTONS is a company committed to innovation that seamlessly merges intelligent luxury with premium design. Their mission is to enrich lives and foster authentic connections. BUTTONS creates high-quality products such as wearables, acoustic devices, and robotic terminals, all designed to empower individuals to excel in a digital landscape while delivering immersive experiences that blend virtuality with reality.

BUTTONS envisions a future where intelligent luxury is both transformative and accessible. Each interaction with their products elevates daily experiences and inspires genuine connections, cultivating a deeper appreciation for intelligent living. Through their forward-thinking approach, BUTTONS empowers individuals to embrace their potential, creating a reality where digital and physical boundaries dissolve, leading to unparalleled experiences and inspiring a profound appreciation for the art of intelligent living.

