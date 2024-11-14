Blackford Capital Appoints Scott M. Osterling As CEO Of Davalor Mold Company

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blackford Capital (“Blackford”), a leading lower middle private equity firm, is pleased to announce the appointment of Scott Osterling as Chief Executive Officer of its portfolio company, Davalor Mold Company, LLC (“Davalor”), effective November 6, 2024.

Davalor, headquartered in Chesterfield, Michigan, is a premier of injection molded plastic products, serving diverse industries including energy, industrial, medical, fire safety, and automotive sectors. The company's growth strategy accelerated in June 2024 with the acquisition of Lubbock, Texas-based Industrial Molding Corporation (IMC), expanding its capabilities and positioning Davalor as a comprehensive provider in the plastics injection molding industry.

“We want to thank John Boeschenstein for his dedicated service and contributions in helping us reach this stage. We are also excited to welcome Scott Osterling as CEO,” said Martin Stein, Chairman of Davalor and Founder of Blackford Capital.“Scott's extensive global leadership and operational expertise will be pivotal as we drive the next phase of growth for Davalor. His track record of transforming businesses and delivering strong financial performance aligns perfectly with our vision for the combined platform.”

Scott Osterling boasts over 20 years of leadership experience, bringing growth strategies and operational excellence to Davalor. At Platinum Equity, he successfully led strategic initiatives across multiple portfolio companies, delivering substantial EBITDA gains and building high-performance teams. His career also includes senior leadership roles at Cameron and Schlumberger, where he managed billion-dollar P&Ls and executed major integration projects. An MBA graduate from Harvard and a West Point alumnus, Mr. Osterling is a U.S. Army veteran who achieved the rank of Major and served as a Special Forces Detachment Commander.

“I'm honored to join Davalor Mold at such a transformative time,” said Scott Osterling, CEO of Davalor.“I look forward to partnering with Blackford Capital to expand our capabilities, pursue strategic acquisitions, and build a world-class plastics injection molding business. Together, we will focus on delivering exceptional value to our customers and stakeholders.”

The appointment of Mr. Osterling marks a significant milestone in Davalor's growth journey. In connection with Mr. Osterling's new leadership role, Blackford Capital is demonstrating its commitment to realizing the full potential of the Davalor platform, which was initially acquired in 2016. Blackford's approach as a value-add sponsor is centered on strategic partnerships with founders and management teams to drive long-term success.

In recognition of its successful approach to value creation and focus on operational excellence, Blackford Capital was named to Inc's list of Founder-Friendly Investors in 2024 and 2023, recognized on the 2024 Inc. 5000, recognized by ACG Detroit with the 2023 M&A Dealmaker of the Year Award and awarded the 2023 Small Markets Deal of the Year award by Buyouts Magazine, the 2022 Global M&A Network Atlas Awards, and was also named the PE Firm of the Year by M&A Advisor in 2022, 2021 and 2018. Many of Blackford's portfolio companies have also been included on the Inc. 5000.

