Armored Vehicle Fire Suppression Systems Market To Reach USD 29.15Million By 2032 With A CAGR Of 3.6%

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Armored Vehicle Fire Suppression Systems Market size was USD 21.2 million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 29.15 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.Market Growth for Armored Vehicle Fire Suppression Systems Driven by Crew Safety and Technological InnovationsThe fire suppression systems market growth is due to the crucial requirement for crew protection, rising defense expenditures, and innovations in environmentally friendly technologies. Making sure the safety of military personnel is a key concern, as fire suppression systems play a crucial role in protecting against fires resulting from accidents, enemy assaults, or equipment failures. A study from SIPRI in 2023 showed a worrying increase in military personnel getting injured in vehicle fires, emphasizing the critical requirement for strong systems. Significant funds are being allocated for improvements in armored vehicles, with a projected 12% rise in North American defense budgets for 2024. Furthermore, prominent firms such as Marotta Controls and Oshkosh Corporation are advancing quicker, lighter systems, while Chemguard Inc. is working on fluorine-free agents, pushing the sector towards eco-friendly options and opening up significant growth prospects for producers.Book Your Sample Report @The Rising Demand for Advanced Fire Suppression Systems in Armored Vehicles Amid Geopolitical TensionsRecognizing the risks of vehicle fires has resulted in a concentrated push for the adoption of successful fire suppression methods. Technological Progress: GFE and Kidde Fire Systems are leading the way in creating better and quicker fire suppression systems. Using lighter materials and specific suppression agents greatly improves safety and operational effectiveness, thanks to these innovations. Increase in military spending: Ongoing geopolitical tensions and conflicts are causing countries to significantly increase their defense budgets. An example is the proposal by the United States for its 2024 defense budget, which is an unprecedented USD 813.3 billion, with money designated for improving armored vehicles and incorporating advanced fire suppression systems.Key Players:.Fire Protection Technologies Pty Ltd..Spectrex Inc..Halma plc.N2 Towers Inc..Marotta Controls Inc..Nero Industries.ExploSpot Systems Pty Ltd.Mikro-Pulssi Oy.Bulldog Direct Protective Systems.Kidde-Deugra Brandschutzsysteme GmbHAsk For Enquiry @Segment AnalysisBy vehicle type, combat vehicles emerge as the dominant segment, commanding over 70% of the market share during the forecasted period. The strong emphasis on crew safety in dangerous situations is the main reason for this dominance, as combat vehicles like main battle tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, and armored personnel carriers play a crucial role in contemporary ground forces. These vehicles often work in dangerous conditions with the risk of fires, whether caused by enemy attacks, accidents, or mechanical issues.By Vehicle Type.Combat Vehicles.Troop Transport Vehicles.Others Vehicles TypeKey Regional DevelopmentNorth America dominated the armored vehicle fire suppression systems market. The United States is a dominant global military power mainly because of its substantial defense investments. The emphasis on modern technology and the well-being of crew members in American armored vehicles highlights this pattern. A $25 million contract was awarded by the U.S. Army to General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems to create advanced fire suppression systems for the new AbramsX main battle tank program. This shows the continued dedication of the U.S. military to advanced technology focused on improving the safety of crew members.Asia-Pacific region has seen substantial growth in the armored vehicle fire suppression systems market, driven by swift efforts to modernize their militaries in nations such as China and India. This expansion is driven by a growing emphasis on security in the region and the possibility of geopolitical conflicts. Moreover, local producers are increasing the sizes of their manufacturing facilities. China unveiled its newest main battle tank, the ZTQ-17, at the Defense Expo in May 2024, which was a significant event. China's dedication to upgrading its armored vehicle fleet is evident in the high-tech fire suppression systems expected to be included in this state-of-the-art tank.Ask For Buy @Recent Developments.In June 2024, BEL secured a significant order valued at ₹3,172 crore from Armoured Vehicles Nigam Limited (AVNL). This agreement is focused on improving the manufacturing of advanced fire suppression systems for armored vehicles, highlighting BEL's dedication to enhancing defense capabilities in India. This program is included in the larger government push to modernize the military and enhance the operational efficiency of military vehicles..In October 2024, FNSS and PT Pindad collaborated to create the Kaplan Armored Personnel Carrier (APC). This joint effort aims to improve the fire suppression systems in the Kaplan APC, increasing the vehicle's chances of survival in combat situations.About Us:SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. 