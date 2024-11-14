China’s yuan shows strengthening to 7.1966 against US dollar Thursday

(MENAFN) The central parity rate of China’s currency, the renminbi (yuan), strengthened by 25 pips to 7.1966 against the US dollar on Thursday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System. This represents a modest appreciation of the yuan, signaling a slight shift in favor of the Chinese currency. It is a reflection of ongoing market adjustments, influenced by various economic factors, including China’s monetary policy and global financial conditions.



In the spot foreign exchange market, the yuan is allowed to rise or fall by up to 2 percent from the central parity rate each trading day. This fluctuation range allows for flexibility, enabling the yuan to adapt to daily market movements while maintaining some control by China’s central bank. The 2 percent band offers both room for market forces to influence the exchange rate and safeguards against excessive volatility, helping to stabilize the currency.



The central parity rate itself is based on a weighted average of prices offered by market makers before the interbank market opens each business day. This methodology reflects the collective expectations of market participants, providing a benchmark for the daily trading session. It also takes into account the relative strength of the yuan compared to the US dollar, based on prevailing economic data and global trade dynamics.



These fluctuations in the exchange rate are closely scrutinized by financial markets, as they offer insights into the health of the Chinese economy and its currency. The movement of the yuan against the US dollar is often seen as an indicator of market confidence in China’s economic policies and its overall financial stability, making it a key point of interest for investors and policymakers alike.

