French prosecutors want jail term, election prohibition for Le Pen

(MENAFN) French prosecutors have called for a five-year prison sentence and a ban on Marine Le Pen from holding public office following accusations of embezzlement during her tenure as a member of the European Parliament. Le Pen, along with 24 other current and former members of her right-wing National Rally party, is accused of misappropriating €3 million ($3.3 million) in European Parliament funds meant for parliamentary assistants. The funds, intended to cover salaries for assistants, were allegedly diverted to finance internal party activities between 2004 and 2016, violating European Union regulations.



The prosecutors have requested that Le Pen, who led the National Rally (formerly the National Front) from 2011 to 2021 and remains a member of the party, receive the harshest penalties due to her prominent role as both a European Parliament representative and leader of the party during the period when the alleged misconduct occurred. Specifically, they have proposed that Le Pen serve three years of her five-year sentence under a suspended sentence, with the remaining two years potentially served with an electronic bracelet. Additionally, they are seeking a fine of €300,000 ($316,000) against her.



Perhaps most notably, the prosecutors have asked for an immediate five-year ban from holding any public office, which would disqualify Le Pen from running in the upcoming 2027 French presidential election. This request has added significant political weight to the case, as Le Pen had previously announced her intention to make a third bid for the presidency. The prosecutors’ proposal to implement the ban before any possible appeal has raised concerns among her supporters, who view it as a direct attempt to exclude her from the political arena.



In response to the legal proceedings, Le Pen rejected the charges, accusing the prosecutors of orchestrating a politically motivated attack aimed at removing her from French political life. She claimed the legal actions were an attempt to undermine her influence and prevent her from participating in the next presidential election. National Rally leader Jordan Bardella, who is not facing charges in the case, echoed this sentiment, accusing the prosecutors of an “assault on democracy” and a vendetta against Le Pen.



In addition to the punishment sought for Le Pen, the prosecutors have also recommended that the National Rally party itself be fined €2 million, and that other individuals implicated in the case face varying periods of disqualification from public office, ranging from one to five years. The trial, which began in late September, will continue until November 27, with a verdict expected to be delivered in early 2025.

MENAFN14112024000045015687ID1108885980