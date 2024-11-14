US Secretary of State that presence of N-Korean troops in Ukraine calls for decisive action

(MENAFN) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken highlighted on Wednesday that the presence of North Korean in Ukraine calls for decisive action.



During discussions with Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg at NATO’s headquarters in Brussels, Blinken reaffirmed the United States' ongoing support for Ukraine in its defense against Russia. He stressed, "We will continue to back Ukraine to ensure its ability to defend itself effectively against Russian aggression."



Stoltenberg also commented on NATO's enhanced role in supporting Ukraine, noting the increased military spending by European countries and Canada, as well as the addition of two new members to the alliance in the past two years. He praised US leadership for helping Ukraine resist Russian advances, but emphasized the need for further measures to ensure Ukraine’s survival and prevent Russia from achieving its goals.



Stoltenberg addressed the growing involvement of North Korean troops in the conflict, which he said poses an additional risk to Ukraine and bolsters Putin’s ability to inflict harm. He warned that Russia’s collaboration with North Korea, especially regarding missile technology, represents a serious threat. This cooperation, he argued, not only endangers NATO’s European members but also threatens the United States, South Korea, and Japan.



Stoltenberg also pointed out that China is bypassing sanctions to assist Russia by providing dual-use goods, while Iran continues to supply Russia with drones and other military equipment, enabling Tehran to fund its destabilizing activities in the Middle East and beyond.

