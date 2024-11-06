An Open Letter To President Elect Of USA, Donald J Trump

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)

File photo of President Elect of USA, Donald J Trump

Dear President Elect Mr. Donald Trump!

You have won. Congratulations! Your victory is remarkable not merely because of the sheer numbers (accruing from the manly and bold approach) but because of the odds that were stacked against you. One, the hostile mainstream that blacked you out left no stone unturned in 'manufacturing dissent' against you. Two, your country's establishment's hostility was all too obvious. Three, the labels and slurs-that were tossed at you – aimed to cast doubt on you, your capability and character cavalierly would have been discouraging for anyone. But, against all odds, you prevailed. Congratulations again!

But it is now the real challenge(s) begin. These, after due celebration and commemoration- call for a great measure of sobriety and proportion. Your opponents, detractors and enemies will be praying and waiting you to trip. Mr. Trump, while I don't mean to pre-judge you or be didactic (and you would naturally know better than me) but, on prudential grounds, you must stock take and put into clear perspective the nature of your victory. To me, from a distance, it appears that the massive mandate is for American renewal and, of course its essence. This is not to demean or underplay your efforts, boldness and intelligence. You did an excellent job. By aggregating the fears (in a positive sense of the word), problems and issues of 'ordinary' Americans, and by amplifying these, in your persona, and reflecting back these to the vox(people), your people have reposed trust and faith in you. Now, it is time to redeem your pledges, promises and assurance- all for and in the interest(s) of American renewal.

Your detractors and enemies think that you will alter and mutate the very nature of America. Their major concern is, well economics (to a large extent) but the rule of law that defines your country. I know this fear is overblown and mostly rhetorical. But, this must be undercut and shoved in the face of your enemies (forgive the crassness). The best way to do this is demonstrating grace through forgiveness and clemency. Neither take recourse to lawfare nor the justice system to get even. But get even you must- by a combination of policy and politics- the kind that go to the heart of American renewal.

Dear Mr. Trump, the first prong of this policy-political approach is emotive and emotional. You can craft a paradigm of nationalism that is not exclusive and zero sum. This does not mean a nationalism that is a free for all one or one in free fall. The nationalism you can craft can be inclusive -one that puts the principles of your country and the 'Idea of America' at a pedestal. A willing buy in by all peoples that constitute the American firmament by putting America First in an expansive sense of the term should be the defining feature of this American nationalism.

The corollary to this first step, Mr. Trump, would be in the realm of trade, the perennially yawning budget and trade deficits of your country, and cost of living for ordinary Americans. On these issues that impinge directly on the welfare of 'ordinary' Americans, you may know better. But trade is the ramrod issue. You want fair trade. The world wants that too. The world neither wants to free ride on America on trade nor would I presume want to foist a zero -sum trade bargain on the world. By all means, Mr. Trump, put 'America First' here too but in an idiom that is only quasi mercantilist and quasi open. This may be the optimal trade off.

Regarding immigration,Mr. Trump, right or wrong, America has been and is the draw. In principle and in theory, letting different people in to a given country is an act of great generosity and grace. ( I don't have the trite, vulgar and utilitarian economics argument in mind here) Unlike other countries of the world, America has been generous in this regard. But untrammeled immigration can put stresses and strains on any country. It can also injure the psychical health of a given country. But, Mr. Trump, you have to be mindful here. You have two options: a reflexive and emotional one and a considered thoughtful one. A reflexive approach would mean massive deportations and stringent caps on who can enter your country. By all means, Mr. Trump, get rid of the criminal, lumpen elements and carpet baggers. But be discerning and prudential at the same time. While I trust your good sense and judgment here, one way would be to use trade policy in such way that keeps America first but enhances some degree of welfare in other countries. This would make most people stay rooted and not move to the shores of America. Prudential use of an American institution, the USAID might be useful here. In terms of who can enter your country, Mr. Trump, do not close forever the generosity of America. The Australian example may be instructive here. By tweaking it and making it relevant to America, a win -win condition could be crafted.

Your ultimate and durable challenge is in foreign policy. Your detractors and enemies state that you are an 'insurgent' , a 'disruptor' who will cause great instability and even war in the international system and structure. They claim, dear Mr. Trump, that you are reckless and transactional and even vain. And that these personality attributes will cause lasting damage to peace and stability in world politics. But a man, whose staying power is as immense as yours, whose will power and determination as great as yours, must give short end of the stick to these malevolent attacks. Generally speaking, world politics and international relations needs some disruption, if only for the sake of peace and stability. How can you impart both peace and stability in world politics? I may be out of my depth here but here is my take re that : you have two major flashpoints and tests awaiting you- Ukraine and the Middle East. I do not know enough about Ukraine but the Middle East is close to my heart. Re the latter, dear Mr. President, impose your will, understand and then tease out the various linkages, tie these together, in a 'package' that redounds to peace with honor and dignity for ALL in the region. It is challenging but not impossible. Of course, this is a broad-brush reference, but you know what I am talking about. In the final analysis, dear Mr. President, I will hark back to my mentor who has shaped me: a man of great intelligence, wit, sense and sensibility, my mentor flipped and inverted the great theorist of war, Von Clausewitz' aphorism , that ' war is a continuation of diplomacy' -that is taken too seriously by military men and said that, ALL war is bad politics. I would, Dear Mr. Trump, urge you to seriously consider. War is not only bad politics but there only the 'pity of war'- suffering, deprivation and depredation. The savagery of war also changes and mutates the character of all. So, Mr. President, the opportunity, the fluidity and churn in world politics present you with a real opportunity to reclaim the political by disavowing – to the extent necessary- war and militarism.

To conclude sir, I would like to think, albeit from a distance, that the suggestions I have summed up in this later could form among the ingredients of American renewal and its logical and natural corollary , American Greatness. You have done the hard work, overcome difficult and insidious challenges, hostility and animus. But challenges await you Mr. President. I am sure you will overcome these as well, embarrass your enemies and make them ashamed by making America great again in a bold and beautiful idiom that smells of roses!

I wish you all the best!

Good luck Mr. President!