US Secretary of State expresses that US is advocating for genuine, lasting truce in Gaza

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed that the United States is advocating for a genuine and lasting truce in Gaza, allowing humanitarian assistance to reach those in need. He stressed that the most effective solution to alleviating suffering in Gaza is ending the ongoing conflict.



Speaking during his visit to Brussels, Blinken described the situation in Gaza over the past months as catastrophic, emphasizing that a ceasefire is the best way to address the urgent needs of its people. He reaffirmed that the Biden administration is working towards securing a ceasefire and releasing hostages, although he noted that Hamas has shown little interest in pursuing these goals.



Blinken also underscored Israel's responsibility to facilitate the delivery of aid, urging the Israeli government to ensure access for humanitarian assistance. He called for not only aid trucks but also commercial shipments to enter Gaza, highlighting the broader needs of the population.



The Secretary of State pointed out that Israel has already met its own military objectives, suggesting that it is now time to end the conflict.



Regarding a 30-day deadline given to Israel by the United States to address the humanitarian situation in Gaza, Blinken stated that, based on US assessments, Israel is not obstructing aid, and thus has not violated American law. However, eight international aid groups have criticized Israel for not improving access as required, while food security experts warn that famine is becoming more likely in parts of Gaza.



Since the escalation of violence in Gaza on October 7, 2023, President Joe Biden has strongly supported Israel. Biden’s term will end in January, and he will be succeeded by President-elect Donald Trump.



In a related development, Biden is set to discuss the issue of American prisoners held by Hamas during a meeting with Trump. Axios reported that Biden will also meet with the families of seven Americans detained in Gaza. Meanwhile, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre confirmed that Qatar and Egypt are actively involved in negotiations to secure the release of prisoners, while families of the detainees have raised concerns about the worsening prospects for their survival.

