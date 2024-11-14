Mahima Chaudhry And Dr. Sanjeeva Srivastava Unveil 4D Omics Innovations For Cancer Diagnostics At IIT Bombay

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 14 (IANS) On November 12, 2024, IIT Bombay hosted a symposium titled "Pioneering the Future of Healthcare and Diagnostics Using 4D Omics".

The event was organized by the Proteomics Lab, Department of Biosciences and Bioengineering (BSBE) which showcased groundbreaking advancements in 4D-proteomics and 4D omics, areas primed to revolutionize diagnostics and personalized healthcare.

The event was graced by Mahima Chaudhry, who attended as a special guest and shared her deeply personal connection to the symposium's focus on cancer diagnostics.

As a breast cancer survivor, Chaudhry expressed her pride in joining the symposium to raise awareness of this cutting-edge technology that has potential to enhance early diagnosis and improve treatment outcomes for cancer patients. "Cancer is a subject incredibly close to my heart," Chaudhry stated, "And I am honored to be here to witness the launch of such an impactful technology.”

Professor Sanjeeva Srivastava, the convener of the event and an esteemed expert in proteomics, highlighted the importance of 4D omics technology in healthcare and diagnostics, particularly for cancers and chronic diseases. "4D omics adds a crucial temporal dimension to biomolecular research," explained Prof. Srivastava. "By integrating genomics, proteomics, transcriptomics, and metabolomics with time-sensitive analysis, researchers can gain unprecedented insights into the progression of diseases and the effectiveness of therapies.

This symposium and the launch of the timsTOF 4D-proteomics setup, the first of its kind in India, are significant steps towards improving healthcare outcomes." Dr. Balram Bhargava, former Director General of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), and Dr. Judith Steen from Harvard Medical School, were among the esteemed speakers at the symposium.

Dr. Bhargava emphasized the vast potential of 4D omics technology, highlighting its ability to revolutionize healthcare. He noted that integrating multidimensional omics data would lead to more precise and personalized medicine, significantly impacting cancer diagnostics and maternal and child healthcare.

The symposium spotlighted the transformative potential of 4D omics technology in advancing maternal and child health, alongside its applications in cancer diagnostics