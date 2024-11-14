Hezbollah launches counterattack involving rockets, drones aimed at northern Israel

(MENAFN) In retaliation for a series of Israeli across Lebanon, Hezbollah launched a counterattack involving rockets and drones aimed at northern Israel. Explosions and rocket interceptions were reported in the western Galilee as a result. Hezbollah confirmed that it targeted the Amos military base in northern Israel, located 55 kilometers from the Lebanese border near Afula, using a squadron of drones. The group stated that the strikes hit their intended targets with accuracy.



An Israeli air raid also struck a residential apartment in Mount Lebanon, killing eight people and injuring others, while a fire broke out in the targeted building. Israeli fighter jets launched additional airstrikes on Beirut's southern suburbs, targeting areas like Haret Hreik, Bir al-Abed, al-Lilaki, and Ghobeiry, including the Dar Al-Hawraa Medical Center in Haret Hreik. Further raids hit the towns of Majdal Zoun and Zibqin in southern Lebanon.



The Israeli military issued evacuation warnings to residents in two southern Beirut areas, expecting further bombings of six buildings. Meanwhile, explosions were reported in Haifa in northern Israel as Hezbollah fired a rocket barrage at Israeli forces in the Sa'sa settlement. Another rocket reportedly struck a house in Ma'alot-Tarshiha in the western Galilee.



Hezbollah also claimed responsibility for intercepting two Israeli drones—Hermes 900 and Hermes 450—over the central Gaza Strip, forcing them to retreat. Meanwhile, Israeli authorities sounded alarms in northern towns like Ras al-Naqoura, Kfar Vradim, and Ma'alot-Tarshiha due to drone activity. The Israeli army confirmed the launch of around 20 rockets from Lebanon toward northern Israel, most of which were intercepted, along with four drones.



In Nahariya, Israeli emergency services responded to a rocket attack from Lebanon that caused at least two deaths and several fires. The Israeli military reported that some of the rockets hit open areas while others were intercepted by defense systems.

