Explaining: Military Aid From Estonia, Military Transfer Facilitation, Russia's Deliberate War Crimes

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Center for Strategic Communication and Information Security pursues efforts to provide a brief explanation to foreign audiences on the current topics of particular interest as regards Ukraine.



MILITARY AID FROM ESTONIA

On November 12, Estonian Defense Hanno Pevkur visited Ukraine.

● Estonia has allocated a new military aid package to Ukraine, including small arms, clothing, etc.

● During the meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky, opportunities were discussed for Estonia to finance the production of long-range drones in Ukraine.

● An agreement on security cooperation and long-term support between Ukraine and Estonia was signed in June 2024.

● According to the agreement, Estonia will allocate at least 0.25% of its GDP to support Ukraine in 2024-2027.

● Estonia fully supports Ukraine's future membership in NATO and the EU.

SIMPLIFICATION OF MILITARY TRANSFER PROCEDURES

On November 12, the government approved a resolution that simplifies the procedure for transferring military personnel between units.

● From November 15, military personnel can submit electronic transfer requests through the Army+ mobile application.

● Transfers from combat units to rear units and vice versa, as well as between combat units, are allowed in accordance with service requirements.

● For enlisted personnel and non-commissioned officers, approval from the current commander is no longer required.

● The Ministry of Defense developed this initiative in collaboration with the Armed Forces of Ukraine and public organizations to allow soldiers to utilize their skills and experience more effectively.

● This decision is another step in the digitization of the army, which began in January 2024.

RUSSIA DELIBERATELY COMMITS WAR CRIMES

Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets called the killings of prisoners of war a deliberate tactic of Russia.

● Russians practice executions of prisoners to demotivate their own soldiers from surrendering.

● By demonstratively violating the Geneva Conventions, Moscow is demonstrating the failure of the international humanitarian law system.

● According to the Office of the Prosecutor General, 80% of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been executed in 2024.

● Russia practices harsh treatment of Ukrainian prisoners of war, including torture and abuse.

● Russian special services are trying to use relatives of prisoners of war in information and psychological operations against Ukraine