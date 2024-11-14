Sennheiser’s Sunset Soirée Season 3 takes Center stage as 2024’s must-attend experience for Musicians

(MENAFN- The Revelation Consultancy DMCC) In association with Melody House, Venuetech, Thomsun and supported by The Fridge, the event brought together Dubai’s vibrant community for a celebration of



November 14, 2024 – On Wednesday, November 13th, BlaBla Dubai's Backroom at JBR became the vibrant backdrop for an evening of music, jamming, and collaboration. Sennheiser’s Sunset Soirée Season 3 brought together over 100 musicians, sound professionals, and vocalists from diverse genres, marking the largest edition of the event to date. The evening featured a perfect blend of music, networking, and hands-on learning, with artists exploring a variety of live performance mics and capsules, discovering innovative performance techniques, and forging new creative connections. Sound professionals, musicians, and vocalists, enjoyed a unique space for connection, learning, and celebrating the dynamic energy of our local music community.



Cutting-Edge Audio for Live Performances:

Musicians had the unique opportunity to experience Sennheiser and Neumann's latest audio technologies with live performance mics and capsules specially designed for varying instruments, pitches and renditions. 2024 launches HD490 pro, MD421 Kompakt. were showcased with all-time favorites EW-D, Neumann’s MCM miniature clip mic system, and the MT 48 audio interface. Live demonstrations, expert guidance, feedback from peers and a knowledgeable audience turned the evening to a journey of insightful discovery for delivering the best live performances.

Sunset Soirée has created an exceptional space where audio experts, resellers, and artists meet and interact, showcasing the best audio technology for live performance. Sennheiser’s qualified audio professionals provide hands-on training, allowing artists to explore the latest advancements in wireless microphone systems and monitoring gear.

Creative Exploration and Expert Insights:



Ryan Burr, Head of Technical Sales & Application Engineering at Sennheiser Middle East, shared,This third season of the Sunset Soirée transcends the traditional focus on audio; it ignites creativity and amplifies the artistry behind every performance. It's not merely about presenting cutting-edge equipment—we’re cultivating “ a space where musicians can connect, experiment, and harness the full potential of their craft, empowering them to shape their own sonic identity.”



Collaborative Networking:



Beyond technical aspects, Sunset Soirée provides a vibrant space for musicians to connect, exchange ideas, and foster a supportive community within the UAE’s dynamic music scene. Artists from different genres engaged in lively discussions, shared their personal creative journeys, and identified new opportunities for collaboration.

Venuetech said, “As long term partners of Sennheiser, we’re honored to be associated with Sunset Soirée, an incredible experienced power of cutting-edge audio technology. It’s exciting to be part of an event that pushes the boundaries hence that keeps getting better. This event provides an outstanding platform for empowering musicians, so they can experience theof sound and performance."

Melody House mentioned "We’re incredibly proud to support Sunset Soirée Season 3. The event serves as a fantastic celebration of collaboration among musicians and industry professionals. It inspires the local music community and provides a space for artists to connect, learn, and grow together. We have partnered Sennheiser in this initiative from the outset and are happy to continue doing so.”

"Working alongside Sennheiser for Sunset Soiree is a privilege. This is one forum where we can showcase Neumann, the acknowledged choice of the world’s top music stars from all genres for close to 100 years. It’s great to see the brand continue to be cherished, shape the sound of tomorrow and elevate live performances." Thomsun commented.



"At Fridge, we have a common agenda with Sennheiser to elevate audio and encourage local artists’ live performances. We are happy to support this dynamic event." The Fridge shared.”We attended and supported the event last year and are pleased to have a growing collaboration with Sennheiser for multiple events in our facility going forward.”

"As an artist who has experienced a couple of editions of Sunset Soirée, I can truly say this event continues to evolve and inspire," shares Bilal Ahmad, a returning performer. "It’s amazing to see the community grow and the opportunities to connect with both new and seasoned musicians. Every year, I leave feeling more motivated and equipped with the tools to enhance my live performances."



"This is my first time at Sunset Soirée, and it’s been an incredible experience," says Mark Amilao, a first-time attendee. "The chance to explore cutting-edge audio technology while meeting such talented musicians has been invaluable. I’ve learned so much and am excited to take these insights into my own performances.Surely looking forward to the next season "



Mig Cardamone, Sales Director of Sennheiser Middle East, added, “Sunset Soirée for Musicians is dedicated to building a vibrant community where artists can discover, grow, and innovate together. We are passionate about pushing the boundaries of audio technology, providing musicians with the tools they need to elevate their sound and amplify their creative vision. At the heart of this commitment is our belief in the transformative power of music, and our mission to support every artist who seeks to harness that potential.”



Sennheiser Middle East expressed its sincere appreciation to all the participants, sponsors, and partners whose support was integral to the success of Sunset Soirée Season 3. The company remains dedicated to advancing audio technology and empowering musicians in their creative endeavors. With the added excitement of live contests and social media giveaways, the event offered a memorable experience filled with innovation, inspiration, and collaboration.





