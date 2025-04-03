On Day 3 Of Chaiti Chhath, Devotees To Gather At Water Bodies To Offer Prayers To Setting Sun

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, April 3 (IANS) Chaiti Chhath, a significant festival in Bihar, is currently underway, with Thursday marking the third day of the four-day celebration.

Devotees are observing a 36-hour 'Nirjala (waterless)' fast, which began after the Kharna ritual on Wednesday.

This evening, they will gather at various water bodies to offer the first 'Arghya' to the setting Sun.

The festival will conclude on Friday with offerings to the rising Sun.

In Patna, the district administration has made extensive preparations to ensure a smooth and safe experience for all participants.

A total of 92 ghats have been prepared for the rituals, with 41 ghats and seven ponds specifically readied within the Patna Municipal Corporation's jurisdiction.

Key locations include Patipul Ghat, Didarganj, and Kachhi Talab in Gardnibagh.

To maintain law and order, 132 Magistrates and police officers have been deployed across 76 locations in the district.

These officials are working under the leadership of 23 sector officers, supported by baton and women forces.

Additionally, teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are stationed at the ghats, equipped with motorboats, divers, and life-saving equipment.

Unauthorised boat movements have been strictly prohibited to ensure the safety of devotees. For the convenience of devotees, the administration has implemented traffic restrictions.

The movement of vehicles on roads leading to the ghats is banned from 2 pm to 7 pm today. Parking arrangements have been made at designated spots away from the ghats, and devotees are advised to use these facilities to avoid congestion.

Given the current weather conditions in Patna, with temperatures reaching up to 37 degrees Celsius today, devotees are advised to take necessary precautions to stay hydrated and avoid heat-related issues.

The forecast for the coming days indicates continued high temperatures, with highs of 38 degrees Celsius on Friday and 39 degrees Celsius on Saturday.

The district administration has issued guidelines to ensure the safety and well-being of all participants.

Devotees are urged to cooperate with security personnel, and adhere to the designated routes and parking areas.

Medical teams are on standby at major ghats to provide assistance if needed.

As devotees prepare to leave for the ghats this afternoon, they are encouraged to plan their journey accordingly, considering the traffic restrictions and weather conditions.

The collective efforts of the administration and the community aim to facilitate a harmonious and safe celebration of Chaiti Chhath.

The Patna district administration has emphasised safety precautions for Chaiti Chhath devotees, urging people to be cautious in large crowds.

Officials have provided the following key guidelines including special care for the safety of children, elderly individuals, and women in crowded areas; keeping a slip in children's pockets with their name, address, and mobile number; avoiding carrying firecrackers or any inflammable substances and prohibition of consumption of tobacco, alcohol, or any intoxicants.

The officials also urged people not to spread or believe in rumours that may cause panic.

They have also asked people to immediately inform the authorities if they see any unattended or suspicious object.

The Patna District administration has issued emergency phone numbers 0612-2219810 / 0612-2219234, Dial-112 and police control room mobile: 9470001389.