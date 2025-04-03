Beaches Equipped With All Facilities Draw Crowds On Eid

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

DOHA: The Ministry of Municipality has enhanced several beaches with new services, making them popular destinations for Eid Al Fitr celebrations.

These beaches attract a large number of citizens, expatriates, and tourists to enjoy a pleasant time during Eid Al Fitr holiday, away from the hustle and bustle of the city.

The ministry has announced a list of 10 beaches equipped with all necessary facilities and services for Eid Al Fitr holiday. The services include walkways, play areas for children, volleyball grounds, food kiosks, BBQ areas, shaded eating areas, prayer areas, restrooms and showers, green areas, and lighting, among many more.

The ten beaches include Al Mamlaha beach (for women), Al Farkiah beach (for families and women), Simaisma beach (for women), Al Wakrah beach (for families), Al Wakra beach for the general public, Al Ghariya open beach (for general public), Safa Al Touq beach (for families), Ras Abu Aboud 974 Beach, Al Kharaij beach (for general public) and Sealine beach.

These improvements aim to provide a comfortable and enjoyable experience for all visitors. These enhancements reflect Qatar's commitment to offering diverse and well-equipped coastal destinations for residents and tourists during festive seasons. As one of the most popular beaches in Qatar, Sealine Beach in Mesaieed is ideal for families and groups of friends as it offers a wide variety of activities apart from swimming - like camel riding, safari tours and dune bashing. Moreover, it is a fantastic spot to watch the sunset.



Sealine Beach is in the southern part of Qatar - 35 minutes drive from Doha International Airport and 40 minutes from the city of Doha.

Katara Beach has boat rides, water skiing while offering a safe environment for families and beachgoers. Located inside Katara Cultural Village, the beach is one the most easily accessible ones in Doha. Simaisma Beach features soft sand and shallow waters, which offer a safe environment for families with kids to enjoy leisure time by the water.

Peaceful and clean, it is ideal for long walks and relaxing under the sun.

Simaisma beach is around 40km from Doha, a 30-minute drive from the city.

Al Mamlaha beach, located in Al Ghariyah of Al Shamal Municipality, is designated for women. In an area of 15,000 square metres, the beach is equipped with a main gate on the northern side. It is also completely fenced on the western and northern sides to maintain the privacy of visitors.

It has all basic facilities, including restrooms, guard rooms, seating umbrellas, barbecue areas, garbage containers, female guards, and a rope barrier along the beach to prevent jet skis from entering.

Al Mamlaha beach is equipped with solar energy for lighting as part of the Ministry of Municipality's commitment to achieving Qatar National Vision 2030. The beach is open to women from 9am to 10pm daily.