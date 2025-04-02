Transtech Group And Metalforms Complete Acquisition Of Koch Heat Transfer's International Operations, Launch European Entity And Reestablish Global Partner Network

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The acquisition expandsglobal footprint and strengthens its ability to serve the energy, petrochemical, and industrial process sectors with engineered thermal solutions.

Metalforms now owns all drawings, calculations, and IP for former Koch Heat Transfer brands, including BROWN FINTUBE®, TWISTED TUBE®, ALCO® Hairpin, BOS-HATTEN®, Smithco Hairpin, BasTex Hairpin, Muirhead Engineering, Koch Engineering Heat Exchangers, and Nitram Hairpins. Metalforms becomes the exclusive global source for spare parts, replacement bundles, full exchanger replacements, and new equipment across these technologies.

As part of the transition, Metalforms Heat Transfer has reestablished its North and South American channel partner network, with several former Koch Heat Transfer partners joining the team to support key petroleum, chemical, and process industry customers.

To support growth in Europe, Metalforms has launched Metalforms Italia Srl, based in Crema, Italy. The new entity combines former Koch Heat Transfer personnel with new Metalforms talent to provide continuity and expanded capabilities to European customers.

"This acquisition is a major step in our global strategy to expand our engineered heat transfer capabilities," said Greg Ezzell, President and Chief Growth Officer of TransTech Group. "We're especially excited to reintroduce the trusted TWISTED TUBE® and BROWN FINTUBE® Heat Exchanger Technologies to customers around the world. This transaction is also part of our broader strategy to better serve emerging markets like India, Africa, and the Middle East."

"Our expanded global reach ensures that Metalforms Heat Transfer remains a leader continues to lead in high-performance thermal solutions," added Clint Martin, Director of Commercial Operations for Metalforms and Metalforms Heat Transfer. "We're proud to bring these legacy brands back to market with a renewed focus on customer service and reliability."

Metalforms Heat Transfer is also rebuilding its strategic partner network in Asia, the Middle East, India, and Africa to further extend its global support capabilities.

About TransTech Group

TransTech Group delivers custom-engineered and fabricated products and services across the energy, chemical, and industrial process manufacturing sectors.

About Metalforms Heat Transfer

A division of Metalforms LLC, Metalforms Heat Transfer engineers and manufactures proprietary thermal technologies, including TWISTED TUBE® Heat Exchangers and BROWN FINTUBE® Products, serving energy and process industry customers worldwide.

About Bridge Industries

Bridge Industries is a private holding company that acquires and builds companies in the industrial, manufacturing, and energy sectors. The firm partners with management teams to drive growth and operational excellence, creating long-term value for all stakeholders.

SOURCE TransTech Energy, LLC