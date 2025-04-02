Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari's Health Improving After Diagnosis With COVID-19

Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari's Health Improving After Diagnosis With COVID-19


2025-04-02 03:16:38
(MENAFN- AzerNews) The health of Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari is improving after his diagnosis with COVID-19. He was admitted to a hospital in Karachi, Pakistan's largest city, on Tuesday after his condition worsened.

A statement released by the President's House in Islamabad on Wednesday confirmed that President Zardari's personal physician, Dr. Asim Hussain, had conducted various tests, which revealed that the President is suffering from COVID-19. As a result, he has been advised to remain in isolation.

Dr. Hussain mentioned that a team of medical experts is overseeing the President's treatment, and his condition is steadily improving. President Zardari was initially brought to the hospital from his hometown of Nawabshah, where he had offered Eid al-Fitr prayers.

Earlier, senior provincial Minister of Sindh, Sharjeel Memon, provided reassurance that the President's health is improving, dismissing rumors that he would be transferred to Dubai for further medical treatment.

MENAFN02042025000195011045ID1109383482

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search