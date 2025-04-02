Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari's Health Improving After Diagnosis With COVID-19

MENAFN - AzerNews) The health of Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari is improving after his diagnosis with COVID-19. He was admitted to a hospital in Karachi, Pakistan's largest city, on Tuesday after his condition worsened.

A statement released by the President's House in Islamabad on Wednesday confirmed that President Zardari's personal physician, Dr. Asim Hussain, had conducted various tests, which revealed that the President is suffering from COVID-19. As a result, he has been advised to remain in isolation.

Dr. Hussain mentioned that a team of medical experts is overseeing the President's treatment, and his condition is steadily improving. President Zardari was initially brought to the hospital from his hometown of Nawabshah, where he had offered Eid al-Fitr prayers.

Earlier, senior provincial Minister of Sindh, Sharjeel Memon, provided reassurance that the President's health is improving, dismissing rumors that he would be transferred to Dubai for further medical treatment.