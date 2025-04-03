Katara To Hold Photography Competition For Al-Nahma Art Festival And Award 2025

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Victor Bolorunduro | The Peninsula

Doha: The Cultural Village Foundation (Katara), is gearing up to host an exciting event that blends tradition, creativity, and modernity:“The Photography Competition” as part of the Katara Al-Nahma Art Festival and Award - Naham Al Khaleej 2025.

The festival and award event is scheduled to take place from April 13 to April 15, 2025, celebrating the rich cultural heritage of Qatar and the Gulf region, spotlighting the traditional maritime singing art known as Al Nahma.

By inviting photography enthusiasts to capture the festival's essence, Katara aims to preserve and promote this unique legacy through the lens of artistic expression.

Al Nahma, a form of work song sung by pearl divers and fishermen in the Gulf, is more than just music-it's a living testament to the resilience, unity, and spirit of the region's seafaring communities.



Beaches equipped with all facilities draw crowds on Eid

Awareness efforts help cut non-emergency calls to ambulance Qatar strongly condemns the Israeli National Security

Read Also

Passed down through generations, these rhythmic chants once accompanied long days at sea, fostering a deep connection between the people and the waters of the Arabian Gulf.

The Katara Al-Nahma Art Festival and Award seeks to honour this tradition, bringing together artists, performers, and now photographers, to reinterpret and immortalise its significance in contemporary times. According to organisers, only photographs taken with professional cameras will be accepted and the deadline for submissions is April 20, 2025, giving participants ample time to refine their work after the event concludes.

Each participant may submit a maximum of 10 photos and all photos must be taken within the Katara Al-Nahma Art Festival and Award - Naham Al Khaleej 2025, held on Katara Beach (south area).

Photos taken with mobile phones, or any smart devices will not be accepted and submitted images must: Be in JPEG/JPG format, be of high quality, with the shortest side at least 3000 pixels, and have a print resolution of 300 dpi at the minimum.

Also, no digital manipulation (e.g., compositing, merging) is allowed, and only basic edits are permitted, including: cropping, straightening, colour, lighting, and sharpness adjustments, removal of minor distractions.

A total prize pool of QR18,000 is available, with the first-place winner receiving QR8,000, the second-place winner awarded QR6,000, and the third-place winner taking home QR4,000.

“The Photography Competition” stands out as a key feature of the festival, providing participants with an opportunity to express their creativity while engaging with the cultural narrative.

This competition is open to both amateur and professional photographers, inviting submissions that capture the festival's vibrancy, the heartfelt performances of Al Nahma, and the rich maritime heritage of the Gulf. Photographers are encouraged to depict moments that align with the festival's themes, whether through the expressive faces of performers, the intricate craftsmanship of traditional dhows, or the tranquil beauty of the sea.

Entries should be submitted exclusively via WeTransfer to the email address: [email protected] , and additional information regarding the competition can be found at .