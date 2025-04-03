Paramvir Singh Cheema Opens Up About Doing Action Sequences With Sunny Deol In ‘Border 2’

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 3 (IANS) Actor Paramvir Singh Cheema is set to share the screen with Sunny Deol in the much-anticipated war film,“Border 2.”

In a recent interview, Cheema opened up about the thrill of working alongside the actor and the impact it has had on him personally. Speaking about working with Deol in the film, Paramvir told IANS,“Yes, that's true. The exciting part is that Border 2 is an action film-a full-scale war movie. It's packed with action from start to finish. I'm sharing the screen with Sunny Deol. I've always admired him because he's also Punjabi. Whenever we come from Punjab, the first place we visit is Sunny Deol's house.”

Cheema went on to share a memorable moment from the set, saying,“Yes, I met Sunny Deol himself on set. I truly consider that a blessing.”

Paramvir Singh Cheema will be making his big-screen debut with“Border 2.” Directed by Anurag Singh,“Border 2” also features an ensemble cast, including Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty. It is slated for a grand release on January 23, 2026.

Paramvir has appeared in a variety of projects, including“Tabbar”,“Chamak,”“Sapne vs Everyone,” and“Black Warrant.” Talking about playing different roles in the films, the actor shared,“I believe it's primarily the director's vision that helps me a lot. They see me in different roles, and I add my own touch to them. For example, in Tabbar, I played a cop. I suggested we keep a mustache because it fit the character-a young, enthusiastic Punjabi cop. Then in Chamak, people questioned how it could be in black and white. So, they toned me down and asked if I could grow my hair, which I agreed to. I even suggested adding mascara because the character is a musician. These small details come together to shape the character.”

“When playing intense roles, looking in the mirror feels different. I don't see Paramveer every time; sometimes, I see Kala or Mangat. Each character leaves a hint of itself with me, but eventually, I let it go. For instance, in Chamak, after portraying Kala, Prashant helped me transition back to myself,” he added.

Revealing his upcoming projects, Paramvir Singh mentioned,“I'm working on a film with Aanand L Rai, though I can't reveal the name yet. It's an exciting project because I want to work with directors who have a strong vision. I'm also doing a Punjabi film (details to be disclosed later) and Chamak Season 2, which premieres on April 4th. There are a couple of other shows in the pipeline as well.”