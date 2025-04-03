403
White House Rejects Reports of Elon Musk Leaving Government Role
(MENAFN) The White House rejected reports released on Wednesday claiming that Elon Musk would be stepping down from his government position, labeling the allegation as "garbage." Karoline Leavitt, a representative for the White House, dismissed the Politico report, which suggested that Leader Donald Trump had informed his inner circle, including Cabinet members, that Musk would soon exit his government role.
Leavitt emphasized on X, "This 'scoop' is garbage."
Leavitt further clarified that both Musk and Trump had publicly stated that Musk would continue in his position as a special government employee until "his incredible work at DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency) is complete."
According to Politico's report, which was based on three individuals close to Trump, the president remains satisfied with Musk's work, particularly his leadership in DOGE, where he has managed significant cuts to the federal workforce.
Sources close to the matter revealed that in recent discussions, Trump and Musk decided that the billionaire would eventually return to his business ventures and take on a more supportive role within the government.
One official mentioned that Musk would likely maintain an informal advisory position and occasionally appear at the White House.
Another official figure warned that those expecting Musk to completely distance himself from Trump’s circle were "fooling themselves," as per the Politico report. In addition, on Monday evening, Trump informed journalists that "at some point Elon’s gonna want to go back to his company."
