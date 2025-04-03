403
Netanyahu Declares Israel’s Desire to Take Control of Morag Corridor in Gaza
(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu declared that the Israeli army would take control of the Morag Corridor in Gaza, similar to the Israeli control of the Philadelphi Corridor.
In a video statement, Netanyahu announced, “We are taking control of the Morag Corridor, which will be an additional Philadelphi Corridor,” according to a newspaper.
Netanyahu further revealed that the military had attempted to secure the Morag Corridor on Tuesday night. The corridor, located between Khan Younis and Rafah in southern Gaza, is named after a former Israeli settlement that was evacuated in 2005. The Philadelphi Corridor, along the Gaza-Egypt border, has been under Israeli control since May 2024.
The Premier also stated that Israel would apply increasing pressure in Gaza through military actions and blockades, aiming to bring back hostages. Netanyahu referred to the 59 Israeli captives believed to be held in Gaza, with 24 believed to be alive.
In the meantime, reports from Palestinian and Israeli human rights organizations reveal the dire situation of over 9,500 Palestinians imprisoned by Israel, where many endure torture, starvation, as well as medical neglect, leading to numerous deaths.
Israel initiated an air attack against Gaza on March 18, resulting in over 1,000 deaths and more than 2,500 injuries, thereby breaking a ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal from January between Israel and the Palestinian resistance party Hamas.
Since October 2023, Israel’s military operations in Gaza have claimed the lives of more than 50,400 Palestinians, with a significant portion of the casualties being women and children.
