Sahel Alliance foreign ministers plan to visit Moscow for negotiations
(MENAFN) The foreign ministers representing the Alliance of Sahel States (AES) are scheduled to undertake an official visit to Moscow on Thursday and Friday, according to a joint remark issued on Tuesday. This visit signifies a concerted effort to strengthen the ties between the AES and the Russian Federation.
This initial round of consultations will involve the foreign ministers of Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger engaging in discussions with their Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov. The initiative stems from a shared desire among the leaders of the AES nations and Russia to broaden their cooperative efforts across political, economic, and security domains, the remark elaborated.
The agenda for the talks will encompass a range of topics of mutual interest, such as the pressing issues of regional stability, economic advancement, as well as defense cooperation, the remark further indicated.
Notably, the three AES member nations have already established defense agreements and fostered cooperative relationships with Russia in key sectors such as energy and mining, as stated by local media outlets.
