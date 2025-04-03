Awareness Efforts Help Cut Non-Emergency Calls To Ambulance

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Fazeena Saleem | The Peninsula

DOHA: Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) has reported a significant decrease in non-emergency calls to its Ambulance Service, following the success of the Where For Your Care? national campaign.

Assistant Executive Director of HMC's Ambulance Service, Ali Darwish attributed this reduction to the campaign's efforts to educate the public on when to call an ambulance, while also highlighting alternative healthcare options for non-life-threatening conditions.

“The awareness campaign has made an impact. We have seen public support and cooperation with the Ambulance Service. There is a reduction in calls related to non-life-threatening conditions, as the public is now more aware of alternative healthcare options,” Darwish said speaking to The Peninsula.

The Where For Your Care? campaign aims to improve the efficiency of the healthcare sector by promoting the correct use of available services, ensuring that patients receive the best possible care. By choosing the most appropriate care option, patients can enhance both their treatment experience and the experience of others.

The Ambulance Service received a total of 2,846 calls during the first three days of Eid Al Fitr in April 2024. In comparison, this year's figures show a significant decrease, with only 971 calls recorded during the same period-a 65% reduction.

During the first three days of Eid Al Fitr in 2024, the LifeFlight helicopters from the Ambulance Service transported 13 critical cases. This number has reduced to six this year.

In total, the Ambulance Service received 402,320 calls and activated 1,887 LifeFlight air ambulance missions in 2024. In contrast, between January and February 2025, the Ambulance Service recorded 69,214 calls and activated 374 LifeFlight missions.

The Ambulance Service operates from 65 stations and maintains a fleet of 120 ambulances of various types. These include vehicles assigned to ambulance supervisors and paramedics, who manage critical cases. Additionally, 70 ambulances are dedicated to scheduled patient transfers, such as those for dialysis treatments or inter-facility transfers.

Four-wheel-drive ambulances are utilised to respond to medical emergencies in desert dune areas and rugged terrains, while air ambulances are deployed for critical cases in remote locations, especially in Sealine and Khor Al Adaid.

The ambulances are equipped with advanced technology, including automated traffic light systems that automatically change signals when the emergency siren is activated. The ambulances also feature mapping systems to pinpoint call locations and are linked to hospitals to facilitate communication and preparation for incoming patients.